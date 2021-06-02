Police audio details rescue of family saved by 7-year-old son who swam nearly an hour to shore

A rescue crew detailed the gut-wrenching search for a father and his four-year-old daughter after his 7-year-old son swam nearly an hour to shore to call for help.

"The child is not injured, but he just came out of the water on his own," an official from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue department can be heard saying over the police scanner audio obtained by Broadcastify. "We’re still missing a four-year-old girl and a father."

Chase Poust from Jacksonville, Florida saved his family on Friday after he and his 4-year-old sister went swimming near their anchored fishing boat on St. Johns River when the current carried them out and their father jumped in to try to bring them to safety Jax4 television reported. The boy reportedly swam around an hour to shore when he ran to a nearby house to call for help. Florida Fish and Wildlife, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to rescue Poust’s father and sister shortly after.

BOY, 7, SWIMS AN HOUR TO RESCUE HIS DAD AND LITTLE SISTER

"I don’t know how far he could have swam on this own," an a member of the department explained as officials sent rescue crews to search the nearby waters. "We’re still missing a four-year-old girl and a father. The 4-year-old girl had a life jacket on, the father went in after her," a voice on the radio described.

The crews discovered the father and daughter a mile from where their boat was anchored.

"I screamed for help at the top of my lungs and waved my arms and sure enough someone heard us," Poust told Jax4. "Little man also made it to shore and got help and that’s what saved our lives."

Chase told the television station it was hard to swim because of the current, so he tried doggie paddling and floating on his back.

