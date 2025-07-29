One of the largest earthquakes ever recorded strikes off coast of Russia and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. One of the largest earthquakes ever recorded strikes off coast of Russia

2. Mob attack suspect was free on $400 bail before brutal attack

3. Gunman plotted days-long trek before deadly Manhattan office attack

MAJOR HEADLINES

END OF WATCH – NYPD commissioner steps up with ‘sea of blue’ after hero officer killed. Continue reading …

REVOLVING DOOR – Mob attack suspect was free on $400 bail when brutal beating left woman unconscious. Continue reading …

SLAUGHTER UNCHECKED – Christians 'hacked with machetes' while praying for peace in horrific church attack. Continue reading …

PLAYING HARDBALL – Ghislaine Maxwell threatens to dodge Epstein questions unless demands are met. Continue reading …

EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE – Hulk Hogan's daughter reveals 'force field' kept her away before WWE legend's death. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CASH BACK – American families could get $2,400 rebate checks from Trump's tariff money. Continue reading …

NUCLEAR RED LINE – North Korea breaks silence on Trump's return, sends message from ‘Rocket Man.’ Continue reading …

DANGER ZONE POLITICS – Zohran Mamdani pledged to 'disband' key police unit that handles mass shootings. Continue reading …

CONFIRMATION CLASH – Whistleblowers sound alarm as DOJ official secures powerful court seat. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

WATCHDOG – CBS insiders warn Skydance merger brings 'hall monitor' to news division. Continue reading …

'ONE-TRICK PONY' – Piers Morgan mock Colbert's defenders after cancellation. Continue reading …

PARTY IN PERIL – Analyst reveals what has Democrats 'worried' about their 2028 White House chances. Continue reading …

SQUAD INFIGHTING – Democrat who mocked 'Governor Hot Wheels' takes aim at progressive stars. Continue reading …

OPINION

RJ HAUMAN – Trump's border enforcement unleashes new weapon against illegal immigration. Continue reading …

COREY DEANGELIS – Teaching hate, hiding truth: NEA’s real agenda revealed in leaked handbook. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

BUYER BEWARE – FDA warns of potent substance 'more powerful than morphine' sold in stores. Continue reading …

'SORRY, GRANDPA' – Kai Trump gets laugh out of NIL video poking fun at Trump's favorite drink. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on appetizing attractions and medical milestones. Take the quiz here …

TIMBER AND TIME – Storm uncovers historic American Revolution-era shipwreck on remote island. Continue reading …

'TREMENDOUS SHIFT' – MAHA movement pushes nutrition policy away from ultra-processed foods. See video …

WATCH

MAYOR ERIC ADAMS – Part of weapon used in Manhattan shooting was purchased by associate of perpetrator. See video …

LEE ZELDIN – Trump admin aims to save trillions, restore common sense around climate change. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.