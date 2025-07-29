Piers Morgan can’t believe people are surprised by ‘one-trick pony’ Colbert getting canceled

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Uncensored" host Piers Morgan said Tuesday it was obvious why "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" was slated for cancellation.

As a guest on Fox News Channel’s "Outnumbered," Morgan questioned why people can’t understand Colbert’s show was given the axe, saying it was a financial loser and had become boring with all the bashing of President Donald Trump.

"I’ve never read so much – or heard – so much guff about a reason for a guy getting canceled," the "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host said. "His ratings were tanking, he was costing them $40 million a year, he had 200 staff."

CBS announced earlier this month that it would cancel "The Late Show" next May at the end of its broadcast season.

The network clarified that the cancellation was "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," and noted, "It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount."

A report from Puck News journalist Matt Belloni revealed that Colbert’s show lost "more than $40 million a year."

Despite the network’s statement and reports on the financial strain Colbert’s show was having on CBS, many liberals still questioned if Colbert was being canceled for political reasons, especially since the network and Paramount recently agreed to an eight-figure settlement with Trump and needed approval from his administration for a corporate merger.

Morgan blasted these views as conspiracy theories, making the point that the show became an inefficiently run financial burden that people got bored with.

"Fox – you’re number one by miles in cable, and you have these very like, nimble teams of people." He compared this to Colbert, saying, "200 people? And all they do all day is prepare anti-Trump jokes."

He continued, "So whenever I watched Colbert – which was not a lot, whenever I did – endless sneering, mocking, Trump-bashing. You know what? It’s just boring."

Morgan added that other network late-night hosts, as well as those on cable, do the same thing.

"It’s a one-trick pony – Trump bashing, Trump bashing, Trump bashing. And what happened is, in the election, America went, ‘You know what, we quite like Trump, so we’re going to vote him back in because we’re sick of you whiny liberals,'" he said.