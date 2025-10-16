'No Kings' organizer discourages violence following coast-to-coast arrests

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Progressive watchdog group Public Citizen says its 'No Kings" demonstrations are meant to defend democracy and protest what organizers call "executive overreach." Yet nationwide arrests, injuries and warnings about outside agitators are adding complexity to that narrative.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Lisa Gilbert, co-president of Public Citizen, rejected suggestions that the movement had turned violent, saying that the goal was to send a message of unity rather than confrontation.

"The idea that America is a democracy is, at its core, small-'d' democratic. It’s not [the] Democrat [party]; it’s not [the] Republican [party]," she said. "It is the idea that we have a system that is based on checks and balances, where we understand that our elected officials answer to us. And that our votes count and matter."

"At its core that is what this ["No Kings"] is all about. And why people are turning out."

Nationwide protests, local violence

While most "No Kings" demonstrations on June 14 were peaceful, a handful erupted into violence, leading to several arrests and at least one death. This Saturday, organizers say about 2,500 rallies are planned nationwide.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, 39, an innocent bystander and fashion designer who appeared on "Project Runway," was shot and killed at a "No Kings" rally in Salt Lake City on June 14. Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd said that the fashion designer was not the "intended target."

Redd said the 39-year-old father of two was mistakenly shot by an event peacekeeper in a neon vest who opened fire after a suspect, identified as Arturo Gamboa, 24, ran toward the crowd with a rifle.

Austin, Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced that nine people were arrested during "No Kings" protests in Austin on June 14. According to the department, the march began at the Texas State Capitol before moving through downtown Austin when the Capitol grounds closed that evening. DPS worked alongside Austin Police Department officers during the response.

Riverside, California

Two people were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash at a "No Kings" protest in Southern California on June 14 that left Alexa Carrasco, 21, seriously injured, authorities said.

The SUV driver veered toward marchers in Riverside, east of Los Angeles, and struck the woman, according to investigators. Carrasco was hospitalized in critical condition, the Riverside Police Department said.

Russell Alan Prentice, 58, was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of hit-and-run causing injury, and a special allegation of causing great bodily injury to the victim.

Ocala, Florida

On June 14, during the "No Kings" demonstrations in Ocala, three people — two men and a woman — were arrested, according to the Ocala Police Department.

The individuals taken into custody were identified as Stephen Libardoni, 60, who was arrested for battery after allegedly pushing a protester; Michael Loren, 47, who was arrested for battery and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon after police said he pushed a protester while wearing brass knuckles; and Alexandra Krolman, 35, who was arrested for battery after allegedly hitting someone with a cardboard sign.

Culpeper, Virginia

Joseph R. Checklick Jr., 21, was arrested in Culpeper, Virginia, after allegedly driving his SUV into a crowd of "No Kings" protesters on June 14, authorities said.

The incident occurred as demonstrators were dispersing near 801 James Madison Highway and crossing a business parking lot, according to the Culpeper Police Department. Police say Checklick "intentionally accelerated his vehicle into the dispersing crowd," striking at least one person.

No injuries had been reported to law enforcement by the time of the arrest, and the identity of the individual hit was not disclosed. Checklick was charged with reckless driving and was later released on a $4,000 bond.

‘No Kings’ leaders defend protest safety efforts

While Gilbert said organizers "cannot control every single person," she maintained that Public Citizen provides safety training and guidance.

"We can't let the militarization that they are bringing to bear cow us. We need to be willing to stand up; silence is not an option," she said. "And so, turning out to protest peacefully is our First Amendment right and what we plan to do. We are taking precautions to make sure our events are as safe as possible. Obviously, you cannot control every single person, but we are running training [sessions] and protecting people in every way we can."

"But at its core, these events are peaceful, and that is the point. The violence is not coming from the ‘No Kings’ events; the violence is coming from militarized crackdowns and masked agents who are roaming our streets to terrorize communities. That’s not coming from protesters."

Yet even as those events challenge the "peaceful" framing, a different variable looms: the possibility of paid agitators or external provocateurs. Adam Swart, CEO of Crowds on Demand, warned that "No Kings" is susceptible to such infiltration.

Swart told Fox News Digital that demonstrations are often co-opted by groups "making money off chaos," not movements grounded in personal conviction.

"My concern is that there are forces — some domestic, some maybe foreign — that actually want to pull America apart," he said.

Swart’s company declined involvement in "No Kings," calling it "a dud in the making," but emphasized that protests can resemble legitimate grassroots events while harboring hidden provocateurs.

Organizers, like Gilbert, defend their approach: they say they run threat monitoring, online vetting, volunteer security teams, training in nonviolence and coordination to flag suspicious behaviors.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this report.