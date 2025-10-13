Bare-bottomed bikers roll through rain to shout at feds in blue city's latest anti-ICE stunt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A cheeky group of cyclists tried a unique new anti-ICE protest tactic in Portland, Ore., bearing their rear-ends alongside their rage and resistance.

A nude bicycle gang rolled up to the city's immigrant detention center on a rainy Sunday, blasting music over a loudspeaker while some yelled "F--- ICE" and made obscene gestures towards federal agents, as seen in a video posted to X by The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt.

Some had slogans written on their bare bodies, including "No Kings," and "No human being is illegal." A handful of federal agents overlooked the unclothed open border enthusiasts from a rooftop, with two pulling out their phones in an apparent effort to record the salacious scene.

Other agents who were forming a barricade on the street retreated several yards from their positions to make way for the nudist riders.

The protest was a stark contrast from the city's typical anti-ICE charades, some of which have turned violent and have now spanned several months. The typical Antifa members, covered head-to-toe in black clothing in order to avoid identification, were nowhere to be found.

Reactions online ranged from anger to mockery.

"If you want to strut around naked in public, where kids can see you, then I see you as a mentally ill pedophile who belongs in jail. No sane state allows this," said conservative commentator Robby Starbuck. "You can do all the naked stuff you want in your house WITHOUT KIDS but NOT in public. No sane person disagrees with me."

"I have a feeling a bunch of illegals saw this and just threw up their hands and self-deported rather than be subjected to whatever this is," Turning Point USA president Andrew Kolvet said.

"The Antifa ‘cavalry’ just arrived. Good gawd [sic]," said podcaster Kyle Becker.

But the naked Sunday afternoon riders provided only a brief distraction from months of destruction that have gripped the city while far-left agitators clash with federal officers almost nightly.

Back in June, a mob launched fireworks, smoke grenades and threw rocks at federal law enforcement, as they broke glass and forcibly entered the facility.

In September, rioters rolled a guillotine into the street in front of the federal law enforcement facility. Four federal officers were injured during the assault.

A Portland Police Bureau sergeant appeared to blame those documenting the violence for the violent clashes.

"Despite repeated advice from officers to stay away from the ICE crowd, they constantly return and antagonize the protesters until they are assaulted or pepper sprayed," an email from Sgt. Andrew Braun exposed as part of the city's lawsuit against President Donald Trump said.

Braun added that, "these 3 counter-protesters continue to be a chronic source of police and medical calls at ICE."