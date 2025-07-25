One dead, one injured in University of New Mexico campus shooting as manhunt continues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot at a dormitory at the University of New Mexico with one of them dead, according to campus officials.

The University of New Mexico said in a post on X that campus police received a report of gunshots on Friday in the early morning hours at Casas del Rio, a campus housing complex. When officers arrived, one person was found dead and the other was injured but expected to survive. Police are still searching for the suspect.

University officials closed its Albuquerque central campus and issued a shelter-in-place order.

(1/3) SHELTER IN PLACE AND AVOID CENTRAL CAMPUS.



In the early morning hours of July 25, 2025, UNMPD received a report of gunshots fired at Casas del Rio (Gila), located at 420 Redondo Dr NE in Albuquerque. Responding officers discovered two individuals had been shot. pic.twitter.com/6jhc0KAyLZ — Univ. of New Mexico (@UNM) July 25, 2025

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and actively investigating. Continue to monitor your UNM email, text messages, and LoboGuardian for real-time updates. If you have any information about this incident, please call UNMPD at 505-277-2241," the university wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Fox News Digital's Tessa Hoyos contributed to this report.