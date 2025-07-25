Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

One dead, one injured in University of New Mexico campus shooting as manhunt continues

Multiple law enforcement agencies searching for suspect as university shuts down Albuquerque central campus

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Police are searching for a gunman after two people were shot at a dormitory at the University of New Mexico with one of them dead, according to campus officials.

The University of New Mexico said in a post on X that campus police received a report of gunshots on Friday in the early morning hours at Casas del Rio, a campus housing complex. When officers arrived, one person was found dead and the other was injured but expected to survive. Police are still searching for the suspect.

University of New Mexico campus

A general view shows the main pedestrian entrance to the University of New Mexico as students begin classes. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

University officials closed its Albuquerque central campus and issued a shelter-in-place order.

Dorms at UNM.

Casas del Rio student housing at the University of New Mexico. (Google Maps)

"Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene and actively investigating. Continue to monitor your UNM email, text messages, and LoboGuardian for real-time updates. If you have any information about this incident, please call UNMPD at 505-277-2241," the university wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Fox News Digital's Tessa Hoyos contributed to this report.

