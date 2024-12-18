New Jersey woman accused of killing her mother by bludgeoning her to death

A New Jersey woman is facing charges over allegations she bludgeoned her mother to death, according to officials.

Breanna Beacham, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

Police in Willingboro were called shortly before 4 p.m. Monday to a home on Hopewell Lane in the Hawthorne Park neighborhood for a report of an assault in progress.

NEW JERSEY TEACHER TAPED 9-YEAR-OLD BOY TO DESK FOR NEARLY AN HOUR, POLICE SAY

When they arrived at the home, police discovered the body of the suspect's mother, 57-year-old Kim Beacham-Hanson, who is a singer-songwriter.

Beacham was temporarily staying at the home with her mother.

She was taken into custody at the home on Monday evening and was booked into the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing.

A preliminary investigation determined that Beacham-Hanson had been bludgeoned to death.

The Burlington County Medical Examiner determined after conducting an autopsy that the death was a homicide caused by multiple blunt injuries.

GOV. PHIL MURPHY SIGNS LAW PROHIBITING BOOK BANS, MAKING NEW JERSEY THE LATEST STATE TO DO SO

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The motive for the attack is unclear at this time. The incident remains under investigation.