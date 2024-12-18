Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Jersey

New Jersey woman accused of killing her mother by bludgeoning her to death

Breanna Beacham, 32, was booked into the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A New Jersey woman is facing charges over allegations she bludgeoned her mother to death, according to officials.

Breanna Beacham, 32, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

Police in Willingboro were called shortly before 4 p.m. Monday to a home on Hopewell Lane in the Hawthorne Park neighborhood for a report of an assault in progress.

NEW JERSEY TEACHER TAPED 9-YEAR-OLD BOY TO DESK FOR NEARLY AN HOUR, POLICE SAY

Breanna Beacham

Breanna Beacham, 32, was booked into the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing. (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

When they arrived at the home, police discovered the body of the suspect's mother, 57-year-old Kim Beacham-Hanson, who is a singer-songwriter.

Beacham was temporarily staying at the home with her mother.

She was taken into custody at the home on Monday evening and was booked into the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing.

Jail

Breanna Beacham was temporarily staying at the home with her mother. (iStock)

A preliminary investigation determined that Beacham-Hanson had been bludgeoned to death.

The Burlington County Medical Examiner determined after conducting an autopsy that the death was a homicide caused by multiple blunt injuries.

GOV. PHIL MURPHY SIGNS LAW PROHIBITING BOOK BANS, MAKING NEW JERSEY THE LATEST STATE TO DO SO

Handcuffs on man

A preliminary investigation determined that Kim Beacham-Hanson had been bludgeoned to death. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The motive for the attack is unclear at this time. The incident remains under investigation.