Murdered 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor's last film to premiere at festival year after his death

One year after beloved "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor was murdered in downtown Los Angeles after a work shift, his final film is set to premiere at the upcoming 2025 Dances with Films Festival.

Wactor, 37, was shot and killed on May 25, 2024, when police said he was "confronted by three individuals" who had his car "raised up with a floor jack and were in the process of stealing the catalytic converter."

The actor’s final work was filmed in 2022, according to FOX 11, but is now about to hit the big screen.

Friends and family of Wactor confirmed to the outlet that the film, "Ciao, Mama," will premiere at L.A.’s Dances with Films Festival on June 24 at TCL Cinemas in Hollywood.

"It’s really important to me, and his family, that his legacy lives on for the incredible things he brought to the world," fellow actor and friend, Micah Joe Parker, told FOX 11.

Parker described the movie to the outlet, saying it was about family, friendship and love, something he believes is directly correlated with his late best friend’s life.

Wactor was working at Level 8, a rooftop bar, and was leaving work with his co-worker, Anita Joy, in the early hours of May 25 last year when the fatal altercation took place.

In a previous interview with the Daily Mail, Joy said staff had been complaining for months over the lack of parking available to them but that their concerns were brushed off.

According to Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, her son had protected Joy in his final moments of life.

"They were walking to their car, and when they get there, Johnny’s car, which was parked in front of the co-worker’s, looked like it was jacked to one side, and from what I understand, he said, ‘Hey, man, you towing my car?’… And the person looked up and had a mask, and so then I guess he knew they weren’t doing that, and so he stepped in front of the co-worker and then backed up and put his hands up or both, and the person shot him," Scarlett Wactor previously told Fox News Digital.

"He had no problem stepping into the fray," Parker echoed. "It’s how he went out from this world, stepping in front of his friend to take a bullet. [When that happened] I said, I’ll take the swings and arrows for him now."

Days following the murder, Joy shared harrowing details about the events that led to his death on her Instagram page.

"I’ve needed to take some time to collect myself and my thoughts. I was with Johnny in his last moments, and I’m here to be his voice after such unimaginable events," she wrote. "He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking," she wrote in her post. "I'm angry, I'm sad, and I'm all the feelings at once, but above all, I am here for Johnny's justice."

Nearly three months after Wactor's murder, police arrested four suspected Florencia 13 gang members in connection with his slaying.

"Johnny was a victim," said Parker. "He was a victim of this crime, but he lived his life as anything but a victim. He was a doer. He was a dreamer. So, that’s where we’re turning the page now."

Wactor got his start on television in the series "Army Wives" before appearing in other shows like "Animal Kingdom," "Criminal Minds" and "Westworld."

He was best known for his role as Brando Corbin in 164 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2022.

