Mueller finds no collusion between Trump and Russia, but fight far from over

Developing now, Monday, March 25, 2019

MUELLER REPORT FALLOUT: DEMS OFFER NO APOLOGIES, FIGHT FAR FROM OVER - Democrats are not ready to move on after Attorney General William Barr released the "principal conclusions" of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's completed Russia probe, which did not find evidence that President Trump or any members of his campaign team conspired with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election. Instead, more hearings and maybe more investigations appear to be on the horizon ... Democratic leaders House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are demanding that the entire Mueller report be released to the public and questioning Barr's impartiality.

Lawmakers are also disputing Barr's conclusion on whether the Trump campaign committed obstruction of justice. Mueller's report did not reach a conclusion on whether the Trump campaign obstructed justice, and left that decision to Barr and officials at the DOJ -- who determined there was insufficient evidence of obstruction. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler challenged Barr's determination and wants the attorney general to testify before Congress. And while Trump declared a "total exoneration", Nadler and other Democrats stressed that Mueller's report was anything but.

A few questions: What happens to Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen and Roger Stone? How will Trump use Russia against Dems in his re-election campaign? Will Dems start to run away from the Russia probe in the 2020 presidential race? And without Russia collusion, what's Democrats' strategy to win back the White House?

TIME TO INVESTIGATE THE INVESTIGATORS: President Trump and his legal team declared total victory Sunday following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s key findings -- including no evidence of collusion with Russia during the 2016 campaign -- but sought to turn the tables by renewing calls to investigate the investigators and find the genesis of what they have called a fraudulent probe... “Hopefully somebody is going to look at the other side,” Trump said. “This was an illegal takedown that failed and hopefully somebody is going to be looking at the other side.”

NETANYAHU TO MEET WITH TRUMP: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington, D.C., scheduled to meet with President Trump on Monday, two weeks before Israel's election ... Netanyahu, facing the multiple corruption investigations back home, had already been scheduled to be in Washington for the annual American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference. Besides holding a meeting at the White House on Monday, Trump, along with first lady Melania, will host a dinner for the longtime U.S. ally and his wife Sara on Tuesday. Netanyahu's U.S. visit comes days after Trump announced that the U.S. would reverse policy and recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

AIPAC SPEAKERS JAB AT OMAR: Although not mentioned by name, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., clearly was on the minds of many speakers at the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in Washington ... Speaking at the conference on Sunday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland hit back at some of the most visible new Democrats in Congress: “By the way, there are 62 new Democratic freshmen in the House, not three.” Hoyer apparently was referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Omar. Omar drew condemnation from members of both parties last month after she suggested in a tweet that AIPAC has been paying members of Congress to support Israel. Multiple Democrats competing for the 2020 presidential nomination said last week they wouldn’t attend the AIPAC conference.

'SHAME ON MUELLER' - "Shame on Mueller for not having the guts to come to one decision or another ... I think it [the Mueller report] did an abysmal job on the issue of obstruction of justice. We, the American public, are entitled to a yes or no decision, not some law school essay on what arguments there are on both sides of this issue." – Alan Dershowitz, attorney and Harvard Law professor emeritus, slamming Robert Mueller for a "cop out" for neither exonerating nor making a conclusion in his report on whether President Trump committed obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation. (Click the image above to watch the full video.)

Jason Chaffetz: Post-Mueller, Republicans should focus on these four things – and avoid Dems' traps.

Donna Brazile: What we really need to learn from the Mueller report.

Dan Gainor: Liberal media's Mueller, collusion coverage turns out to be Titanic of media disasters.

Gas prices on the rise: How high will they go?

Most bitcoin trading activity is faked, research says.

Houston Astros, Verlander agree to record-breaking contract extension.

2006: In Los Angeles, half a million people march to protest federal legislation to make illegal immigration a felony and build more walls along the border.

1965: The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. leads 25,000 people to the Alabama state capitol in Montgomery after a five-day march from Selma to protest the denial of voting rights to blacks. Later that day, civil rights activist Viola Liuzzo, a white Detroit homemaker, is shot and killed by Ku Klux Klansmen.

1931: In the so-called "Scottsboro Boys" case, nine young black men are taken off a train in Alabama, accused of raping two white women; after years of convictions, death sentences and imprisonment, the nine would eventually vindicated.

