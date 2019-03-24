Jason Chaffetz: Post-Mueller, Republicans should focus on these 4 things – and avoid traps being set by Dems

As the full weight of their disappointment over the Mueller findings settles upon the Democrats, Republicans would be wise to not fall into the traps now being set. Don’t take the bait.

Even before the Mueller report findings were released, the Washington Post and New York Times were reframing the narrative, suggesting that all eyes are really focused on the Southern District of New York, where they hope other investigations will pose potential legal problems for Trump and those close to him.

A wise person once said, “Focus determines reality.” The failure of the Mueller investigation to find collusion has laid bare the ruse intended to justify a power grab scheme built upon fiction. We must focus on what matters. Instead of overreacting to the constant flailing of Democrats and their allies on social media feeds and in the mainstream media, Republicans should focus on these four things.

First, the Republicans should focus on policy solutions to our biggest challenges: health care, immigration, the opioid crisis, our national debt, and many more. Introduce responsible bills, tout them, and force Congress to go on the record and vote on them. Senate Republicans should vote on a series of immigration imperatives that will expose the hypocritical and irresponsible position Democrats have taken on the border crisis. Make them vote on things they have previously supported. Vote on a balanced budget amendment. Vote on informing ICE if an illegal alien tries to purchase a gun. If it makes the Democrats squirm, vote on it.

Republicans should focus on policy and do credible investigations that are justified based on evidence. In other words, do the opposite of Democrats.

Second, take hacking and manipulation by Russia or any other country seriously. These vulnerabilities affect our financial sector, our democracy, and potentially our elections. The idea that Trump was an agent of Putin’s was a distraction that led too many to ignore what our intelligence services have been telling us for years. Russia, China, and guys in a van down by the river are messing with the United States in a big way. Acknowledge it and offer real solutions.

Next, focus on the false dossier used to snooker the FISA court that served as the pretext for our government to spy on a presidential campaign. Push the judicial branch, put a huge emphasis on the pending Inspector General's report, and do the necessary work with investigators, depositions, and hearings in the Senate. Each time Democrats say it is a waste of time, ask if they are OK with it if the Trump administration does the same to their presidential candidate.

Finally, the Department of Justice should do a serious investigation of the Clinton Foundation. This has never been given the serious look it deserves. Hundreds of millions of dollars did change hands and serious issues were in play, including our uranium, quid pro quo allegations, and a host of other potentially inappropriate issues.

Democrats are already scrambling to figure out how to delegitimize President Trump. With a booming economy and a safer world, the Democrats don’t have viable, popular policies to tout.

