Joe diGenova: RussiaGate was a hoax perpetrated against the American people

One of the most shameful chapters of American political history ended Sunday – not with a bang, but with stunned silence over the realization that Americans have been fed an utter lie for nearly two years.

A letter to members of Congress by Attorney General William Barr summarizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report is out. It shows not a scintilla of evidence for the Trump-Russia “collusion” hoax that biased journalists and sore-loser politicians have spent countless hours and reams of print and TV time promoting. In fact, it reveals quite the opposite.

“The Special Counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” Barr wrote in his letter to Congress.

MUELLER REPORT SUMMARY RELEASED, SHOWING NO PROOF TRUMP TEAM CONSPIRED WITH RUSSIA

The jig is up. The emperor wears no clothes. All that remains is the stunning legacy of this politically motivated sham that threatened to undermine our confidence in our democracy.

Every supposed “bombshell” revelation and every successive person held up as the lynchpin of a grand international conspiracy to rob Hillary Clinton of the White House turned out to be nothing of the sort. George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Roger Stone and others have been charged or convicted over process crimes that Mueller himself set the stage for.

Democrats and the pliant media will wiggle, misdirect, refocus, and move the goalposts – anything to make this about President Trump’s tax returns, or Stormy Daniels, or former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort, or one of the multitudes of other backup hoaxes they’ve been preparing in anticipation of Mueller’s dud.

It won’t work. The Democrats staked their whole “resistance” to the Trump administration on the fake collusion narrative because they knew that their other imaginary scandals would be even easier to disprove.

The only thing left for serious people to consider is just how deep the misconduct, bias, and, yes, “collusion” went among those responsible for pushing this hoax.

We already know that the agents involved in the opening stages of the Great Russia Hoax conspiracy were talking about their investigation as an “insurance policy” against a man they wanted to “stop” from becoming president.

We knew that Andrew McCabe, the then-FBI deputy director with an axe to grind against Donald Trump, was colluding with the press to leak information and exaggerate the legitimacy of applications for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) surveillance warrants on Trump associates.

We knew that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein offered to wear a wire as part of an aborted coup attempt against the president.

And we knew that the same people pushing the investigation of Donald Trump decided to let Hillary Clinton off the hook for likely criminal conduct on the flimsiest of justifications.

Now we know there was nothing to this entire narrative from the very beginning, as even Rosenstein himself concluded, according to Attorney General Barr’s letter to Congress.