Meghan, Prince Harry release bombshells about Royal family during tell-all interview

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry say palace had ‘concerns’ about the skin color of child

Meghan Markle has spoken out regarding her and Prince Harry's exit from the royal family, the move's fallout and more.

The Duchess of Sussex recently sat down with Oprah Winfrey for "Oprah with Meghan and Harry a CBS primetime special" and spoke about her beginnings as a royal.

"I went to it naively because I didn't grow up watching the royal family," Markle, 39, said.



She also reflected on meeting Queen Elizabeth II for the first time.



Markle recalled having an opportunity to meet the Queen by chance thanks to a gap in scheduling.

"There wasn't actually a huge formality the first time I met Her Majesty," she recalled, noting that she was surprised to learn from Harry that certain traditions like curtseying were also performed in private.

Additionally, Markle addressed a rumor that she had made her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, cry at her and Harry's wedding over her demands.

The Duchess revealed during the special that it was actually Middleton, 39, who actually made her cry.



"I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details because she apologized," Markle explained. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Cuomo: Nearly 50 New York lawmakers call for governor to either resign or be impeached

On Sunday, one of the most powerful Democrat lawmakers in New York issued a statement calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been ensnared by two major scandals, to resign from office.

Cuomo is facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment and a federal probe into his administration’s tally on COVID-19 deaths tied to nursing homes.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat from Yonkers, said in a statement that the allegations are "drawing away from the business of government."



"New York is still in the midst of the pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it [the virus]," she said. "We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign."

The Associated Press, citing an unnamed source, reported that Cuomo had a brief phone conversation with Stewart-Cousins and told her that he would not quit and that if they want him out of office, they would need to impeach him.

Since the statement from Stewart-Cousins, more lawmakers from the state have stepped forward and are calling for his resignation.

According to a tally from Fox News, a total of 37 lawmakers from either the Assembly or state Senate want him to resign, and 10 have called for impeachment. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



COVID-19 pill effective in preliminary testing may be 'holy grail' of pandemic, Dr. Marc Siegel says

A new possible medication to treat coronavirus-positive patients could be enough to turn the pandemic on its head, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel revealed Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

First-stage testing of the experimental COVID-19 pill called Molnupiravir, by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, showed promising signs of effectiveness in reducing the virus in patients.

"It may be the holy grail on this because it was just studied in phase two trials and it literally stopped the virus in its tracks," he explained. "And there wasn't any virus found in the patients that were studied."



The drug would function as an at-home, five-day treatment, similar to Tamiflu, to stop the virus from reproducing before causing major damage. Siegel said the therapeutic could come to market in as little as four to five months. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



