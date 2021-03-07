Meghan Markle reveals she, Prince Harry married several days before royal wedding

The royal wedding between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was, as many royal weddings are, a spectacle.

While people around the world tuned in to view the ceremony, Markle, 39, and Harry, 36, knew something most people didn't -- they were already married.

During the "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: a CBS Primetime Special," Markle revealed that just days before the massive event, she'd already said, "I do."

"Three days before our wedding we got married," she shared.

The royal wedding between the two took place on May 19, 2018, meaning they were married around May 16.

Harry is Markle's second husband, her first being Trevor Engelson, a film and television producer.

The former "Suits" star was married to the filmmaker from 2011-2013.

The Duchess said that she entered England's most famous family "naively because I didn't grow up watching the royal family."

Markle also said that rumors of strife between herself and members of the royal family aren't entirely true.

She explained that she did not, as rumored, make Kate Middleton cry over her bridesmaid's dress. Instead, it was Middleton that made Markle cry.

Additionally, the star reflected on her first public outing with Queen Elizabeth II.

"There wasn't actually a huge formality the first time I met Her Majesty," she recalled, noting that she was surprised to learn from Harry that certain traditions like curtseying were also performed in private.