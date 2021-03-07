Louis Farrakhan vaccine claims posted to Twitter despite misinformation policy

Misleading claims made by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan about coronavirus vaccines were available on Twitter despite its policies against coronavirus misinformation.

Farrakhan’s remarks, recorded on video late last month during the Nation of Islam’s annual Saviours’ Day convention, were still on the site as of Saturday night.

The post was removed from Facebook for violating its policies Friday night.

They included claims that the vaccine was a "vial of death."

He also compared it to the Kool-Aid from the Jim Jones mass-death tragedy in Guyana in 1978.

"It is death itself," Farrakhan said.

"By rushing so fast to get something out, bypassing normal steps in a true vaccine, now God is going to turn your vaccine into death in a hurry," he said.

Last week, Twitter announced users "may not use Twitter’s services to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm."

Other speakers at the Nation of Islam event also made allegedly false claims that the vaccine had killed more than 900 people and suggested the U.S. uses vaccines for population control and that is it linked to autism. There is no evidence of any of that.

The vaccines issued by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are considered safe by medical experts.

Jerome Adams, the former U.S. surgeon general, in January said there are "real historical reasons for concern" about vaccines within the Black community because of experimentations on Black people by the U.S. government in the past.

Infamously, the Tuskegee syphilis study in the 1930s left Black men unknowingly untreated so the government could observe the effects of the disease.

Because of the distrust among some, many leaders in the Black community have been working for the last few months to restore faith in the vaccine.

Twitter did not immediately respond to Fox News' late-night requests for comment.

This story has been updated to include Facebook's removal of the post.