Trump says he'll work to unseat Alaska's Murkowski, calling her 'disloyal'

Former President Donald Trump said he would campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and blasted her as a "disloyal and very bad Senator" in a statement this weekend.

"I will not be endorsing, under any circumstances, the failed candidate from the great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski," Trump said in a statement. "She represents her state badly and her country even worse. I do not know where other people will be next year, but I know where I will be – in Alaska campaigning against a disloyal and very bad Senator."

MURKOWSKI BACKS HAALAND DESPITE ‘MISGIVINGS’ ABOUT OIL, GAS RESTRICTIONS FOR ALASKA

"Her vote to advance radical left Democrat Deb Haaland for Secretary of the Interior is yet another example of Murkowski not standing up for Alaska," he continued.

Trump's statement isn't exactly shocking – he said the same thing in June after Murkowski told reporters she was "struggling" to support the president in his reelection because of how he handled the George Floyd protests.

More recently, Murkowski was among seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on the charge of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in the Senate impeachment trial in February.

Although the Cook Political Report rates Murkowski's seat as solidly Republican, she has had close calls before. She lost the 2010 Republican primary to a Tea Party challenger but defied the odds to beat him as a write-in candidate in the general election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump's declaration could put him at odds with the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Committee chair Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fl., told "Fox News Sunday" last week that he will support any incumbent Republican senator against primary challengers, even if that challenge is supported by Trump.

Fox News' inquiry to Murkowski's office was not immediately returned.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.