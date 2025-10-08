Man faces hate crime charges over 'hundred plus' explosives, threats outside cathedral ahead of SCOTUS event

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington, D.C. police say they arrested a New Jersey man with hundreds of homemade explosives and a manifesto containing "significant animosity" toward Catholics, Jews, the U.S. Supreme Court and Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside a cathedral hours before it was supposed to host an annual event that some justices were expected to attend.

A Metropolitan Police Department officer found Louis D. Geri, 41, camped out in a green tent in front of the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, D.C. around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Police were securing the area ahead of the event, called Red Mass, and they asked Geri to move his tent, according to an affidavit.

"You might want to stay back and call the federales," Geri is alleged to have told an officer, according to the document filed in Washington's criminal court. "I have explosives..."

The officer requested assistance from the MPD bomb squad. A member of it, identified as Sgt. Wishnick in court documents, approached Geri from outside his tent.

"Do you want me to throw one out?" he allegedly told her, according to the affidavit. "I'll test one out in the street. I have a hundred plus of them."

He told her to step back.

"No one will get hurt," he allegedly continued. "There will be a hole in the street. If you just step back, I'll take out that tree."

But his tune allegedly changed once police told him he would be forcibly removed from the scene.

"Several of your people are gonna...die from one of these," he replied, according to the affidavit.

Sgt. Wishnick convinced him to open the tent, where she allegedly saw him with a butane lighter "clenched" in one hand along with an "unknown white cap-shaped object," the filing continues.

He allegedly handed her nine pages titled, "Written Negotiations for the Avoidance of Destruction of Property via Detonation of Explosives."

"You better have these people step away or there's going to be deaths," Geri allegedly told her.

Sgt. Wishnick notified other officers in the area as well as MPD command staff, according to the affidavit. The church's business manager also provided police with a written notice that Geri had previously been barred from the property on Sept. 26.

Geri allegedly got up, walked over to a tree and "appeared to be urinating," according to the affidavit. Police handcuffed and arrested him there.

The bomb squad allegedly recovered a white-capped vial filled with a yellow liquid and a lighter from his pocket.

When they searched the tent, they found "a large cache of handmade destructive devices," according to the affidavit, along with writings that allegedly "revealed his significant animosity toward the Catholic church, members of the Jewish faith, members of [the Supreme Court] and [Immigration and Customs Enforcement.]"

Six of the current Supreme Court justices are Catholic, and two are Jewish. The court also has a 6-3 conservative majority.

The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle is the Mother Church of the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington and traces its roots back to another church building erected in 1840. The current structure was completed in the early 1900s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The cathedral hosted the funeral of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Last year, it hosted a funeral Mass for his sister-in-law, Ethel Kennedy, which was attended by a host of dignitaries including Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

St. Mother Teresa visited it in the 1970s and, on different occasions, so did Popes John Paul II and Francis.

The church's Red Mass is an annual event held before the start of each year's Supreme Court term.

Geri's prior criminal record includes a conviction for indecent exposure in Arizona in 2021, for which he served a year in prison.

A Washington judge ordered him without bond on charges that include the alleged hate crime manufacture of a weapon of mass destruction, making threats and unlawful entry. He's due back in court for a preliminary hearing Thursday.