Joe Biden has a big 2020 announcement; Putin and Kim have 'good' nuke talks

Ready, set ... Joe? Biden expected to launch 2020 presidential campaign

After months of speculation, former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to officially announce Thursday morning that he’s joining the crowded field of Democrats running for president in 2020. Biden is expected to release a video with his announcement. Despite the recent #MeToo controversy where several women accused him of touching them inappropriately at events, Biden, 76, has remained at the top of most public opinion polls. His strongest competition for the Democratic nomination right now is Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., 77, who has stirred controversy this week for his support for allowing prisoners to vote. Sanders also has faced tough crowds at recent town halls and gatherings, most recently at a She The People Forum devoted to women of color in Houston on Wednesday night, where hecklers left the self-described democratic socialist visibly frustrated.

When Kim met Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Thursday they had good talks about their joint efforts to resolve a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear program, amid stalled negotiations with the United States. Speaking at the start of the talks at a university on Russky Island across a bridge from Vladivostok, Putin voiced confidence that Kim's visit will "help better understand what should be done to settle the situation on the Korean Peninsula, what we can do together, what Russia can do to support the positive processes going on now." Kim's trip to Russia, his first, comes about two months after his Hanoi summit with President Trump failed because of disputes over U.S.-led sanctions on the North. Putin, observers say, wants to expand Russia's clout in the region and gain more leverage with Washington. - The Associated Press

To impeach or not to impeach?

Leading Democrats and 2020 Democratic candidates for president have been divided over whether to pursue impeachment against President Trump since last week's release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report, which found no evidence of collusion and did not draw a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice. Despite various ongoing congressional investigations of Trump, which the president has vowed to fight, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not want to pursue it. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., known for rallying supporters with her cries to "impeach 45," now seems hesitant. And Hillary Clinton has cautioned House Democrats in a Washington Post op-ed against immediately launching impeachment proceedings against Trump and urged the party to widen its platforms to a more “sensible agenda” for the upcoming elections.

Fox News legal analyst and commentator Gregg Jarrett agrees with Clinton, telling “The Todd Starnes Show” on Wednesday that attempts by Democrats to impeach Trump would be "poison for them." President Trump may likely address the Democrats' impeachment dilemma when he talks to Sean Hannity tonight in an exclusive interview on "Hannity" at 9 p.m. ET.

Jewish group calls for controversial freshman lawmaker's removal from committees, Democratic Party

One of America’s oldest Jewish organizations called Wednesday for U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., to be removed from congressional committees and from the Democratic Party. In an editorial posted on its website, the Zionist Organization of America, which dates to 1897, pointed to what it described as Tlaib’s “anti-Israel record,” and accused the freshman congresswoman of associating with “terrorists, anti-Semites and conspiracy theorists.” “Rashida Tlaib’s anti-Israel record was already well-known before she was elected in last year’s midterm elections,” the ZOA article asserts. Since taking office in January, Tlaib has been a lightning rod for criticism from Republicans as well as from members of her own party.

Blockbuster numbers anticipated for 'Avengers: Endgame'

"Avengers: Endgame" hits U.S. movie theaters nationwide on Thursday night and marks the highly anticipated conclusion to a decade-long run for the Disney-owned Marvel series, which reintroduced several classic superheroes to modern audiences. “Avengers” has been one of Disney’s most bankable film franchises at the box office. Fox Business breaks down “Avengers: Endgame” by the numbers.



TODAY'S MUST-READS

Tomi Lahren: California is the Golden State of Homelessness and climate change activists just don't get it.

Magic Johnson reportedly resigned from Lakers after being copied on emails about bad job performance.

'Avowed racist' offers no last words before execution for dragging death of black man in Jasper, Texas.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Facebook warns of potential $5 billion FTC fine.

How did Trump's massive tax overhaul affect the housing market?

Money myths that can derail your finances.

#TheFlashback

2002: Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes of the Grammy-winning trio TLC dies at age 30 of injuries suffered in an SUV crash in Honduras.

1859: Ground is broken for the Suez Canal.

1507: A world map produced by German cartographer Martin Waldseemueller contains the first recorded use of the term "America," in honor of Italian navigator Amerigo Vespucci.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Watch Tucker Carlson explain how Democratic presidential candidates will try to win the nomination by "winning gold in the victimhood Olympics."

