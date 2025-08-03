Expand / Collapse search
Bryan Kohberger's Idaho murder scene unveiled through detailed 3D replica after death penalty struck

Prosecutors planned to use model during trial before Kohberger accepted life sentences without parole

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
New documents shed light on Kohberger after sentencing Video

New documents shed light on Kohberger after sentencing

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro joins 'Fox & Friends' to weigh in on Bryan Kohberger's sentencing as his motive for the Idaho killings remains a mystery.

Officials in Idaho released a 3D model of the house where Bryan Kohberger killed four University of Idaho students following his guilty plea.

Kohberger pleaded guilty on July 2 to the murders of Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves, in a deal which took the death penalty off the table. The four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 at their house in Moscow, Idaho, located near campus.

In exchange for the death penalty being taken off the table, Kohberger will serve four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the four counts of first degree murder and one count of felony burglary.

The Latah County Prosecutors Office on Friday released images of a 3D model of 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, where the murders took place.

The King Road house was torn down in December 2023, but prosecutors planned on using the 3D replica during the now-canceled murder trial. 

During a June hearing, Thompson described the 3D house as a "dollhouse," but later said that word was inappropriate and then referred to it as a "model house."

Images released by the prosecutor's office show a 3D model version of 1122 King Road, showing the exterior and interior of the house. The model replica includes rooms inside the house, but isn't furnished.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the model house was approved by Hippler for use during trial, despite objections from Kohberger's defense team. However, Hippler approved the model house only for demonstrative purposes, so it couldn't be used as evidence.

Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing hearing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse, for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.  (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

Timeline of Nov. 13, 2022:

  • 4 a.m.: Suspect arrives at house
  • Between 4 and 4:17: Time of murders
  • 4:19: Roommate calls three victims; no one answers
  • 4:22 to 4:24: Surviving roommates text each other from inside house
  • 4:27: Roommate calls victims again; no one answers
  • 4:32: Roommate texts Goncalves, "Pls answer"
  • 10:23: Surviving roommate texts victims; no one answers
  • 11:39: Roommate calls her father
  • 12 p.m.: 911 call placed from roommate's phone.

Following Kohberger's sentencing on July 23, Judge Steven Hippler lifted the gag order previously imposed on anyone involved with the quadruple murder case, which allowed for the release of investigative documents.

Police documents released after Hippler released the gag order revealed that Goncalves and Mogen were both found together side by side.

The police report said both women were "covered by a pink blanket which was covered in blood."

King Road house, tire marks in snow, police tape

A watchman parked outside 1122 King Road on Dec. 11, 2022, four weeks after four students were stabbed to death inside. A year later, the property is scheduled for demolition. Critics believe it should remain standing until the suspect goes to trial.  (Michael Ruiz/Fox News Digital)

"It was obvious an intense struggled had occurred," police wrote in another report, describing the crime scene.

Authorities noted that they saw "what appeared to be defensive knife wounds on Xana's hands," adding that a tan leather knife sheath was also found.

