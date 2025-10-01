Illegal immigrant tied to 17 rapes and deported 8 times, faces reinstated charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant accused of serial rape and tied to as many as 17 victims in Nevada has withdrawn a plea deal, forcing prosecutors to reinstate multiple charges.

Mexican national, Carlos Nava, 49, is now facing trial in Las Vegas on accusations of violent sexual assaults spanning nearly two decades.

He also repeatedly re-entered the U.S. illegally despite being deported at least eight times since 2002.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) previously confirmed to 8 News Now this was despite prior removals and arrests for battery and domestic violence. He was last deported in 2020.

On July 30, Nava had entered what is known as an Alford plea to one felony count of sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon, according to court records, per 8 News Now.

This plea allows a defendant to acknowledge prosecutors likely have enough evidence for a conviction without admitting guilt. In Nava's case, the plea agreement resulted in eight other charges being dropped.

Nava’s decision to then withdraw the plea deal on Sept. 25, and on the day that was supposed to be his sentencing, meant prosecutors reinstated those charges.

Per the Nevada Globe, Clark County Deputy District Attorney Julia Barker told the court Nava may be connected to as many as 17 assaults.

Six victims have been identified, while 11 others remain unknown, including two who were minors at the time.

"It’s really hard for someone to maintain ‘I didn’t do this’ when his sperm is in places that indicate he probably did," Barker said, citing DNA evidence.

Barker also said Las Vegas Metropolitan police found 17 pairs of underwear "that were folded, kept in a backpack, which also had latex gloves in it and tied up with a rubber band."

According to a court docket obtained by Fox News Digital, Nava had been facing a string of charges dating back to 2010.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department documents also show officers were looking for additional assault victims in 2022 and after one incident, Nava was spotted in a white ford truck.

Nava remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. A new trial date is expected to be scheduled after his next court appearance on Oct. 9.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Clark County District Attorney's Office for further information.