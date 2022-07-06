Red flag failure on Highland Park shooting suspect, Kamala's word salad and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

RED FLAG FAILURE - Highland Park suspect passed gun background checks despite 'clear and present danger' report. Continue reading …

‘SERIOUSLY’ - Kamala Harris goes viral with word salad during Highland Park visit. Continue reading …

OUT OF BOUNDS - ESPN's dramatic shift from sports to left-wing, woke politics. Continue reading …

LIGHT-FOOT IN MOUTH - Dem mayor makes hypocritical plea days after cursing out Supreme Court justice. Continue reading …

DARK SIDE OF FAME - Stalkers of the stars expose the danger of celebrity. Continue reading …

POLITICS

CLIMATE CRAZY - Environmental groups keep pushing extreme measures amid global energy crisis. Continue reading …

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT'S ‘POSTURING’ – Experts say Putin's NATO comments merely effort to 'reframe' Ukraine invasion failures. Continue reading …



WAR OF WORDS – Rep. Eric Swalwell compares Lauren Boebert to mass shooter day after Highland Park massacre. Continue reading …



‘NEFARIOUS’ REASONS? - House Republicans quiz DOJ on oustings of Trump-era immigration judges. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘WARNING SIGNS’ - Chinese immigrant, a witness to Mao's political purge, speaks out about indoctrination in public schools. Continue reading …



‘ACT OF PATRIOTISM' - July 4 column by LA Times editorial board advocates for stopping the Supreme Court. Continue reading …

BASHING AMERICA – NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tells CNN July 4th bashing is justified after Supreme Court 'declared a war against women.’ Continue reading …

VIEWERSHIP WOES - MSNBC’s Joy Reid has smallest quarterly audience since ‘The ReidOut’ launched. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Celebrities try to cancel July 4th, Fox News host says. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Gun control doesn't stop bad people from using guns, Fox News host says. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host provides a fresh perspective on July 4 mass shooting. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HEIMLICH HERO – New York elementary school student, 7, saves choking classmate. Continue reading …



PRIVATE SCHOOL PROGRESS - Arizona school choice law sets new standard for nation. Continue reading …

‘HEY PAL, IT’S DAD' - White House dodges questions on voicemail Joe Biden allegedly left for Hunter about business dealings. Continue reading …

CONCERT COLLAPSE - Music legend suffers medical emergency on stage. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"Those in politics and in the media who devote their time and energy to fearmongering on fake issues while covering up the truth about the growing scourge of violent psychosis in our young people – they have to be called out. They have to be defeated."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.