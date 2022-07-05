Expand / Collapse search
Guitar legend Carlos Santana collapses on stage during concert in Michigan

The musician was overcome by heat exhaustion and dehydration, his manager said

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Music legend Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a concert in Michigan Tuesday evening due to heat exhaustion and dehydration and is "doing well," Santana's manager said in a statement to Fox News Digital.  

"Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan," manager Michael Vrionis said. "The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre …. Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well … The show for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA. will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation." 

The guitarist was treated by medics after he passed out and was eventually taken off stage while waving to cheering fans, according to FOX 2 Detroit and fan video from the concert. 

Carlos Santana collapses on stage in Michigan. 

Carlos Santana collapses on stage in Michigan.  (Lori Pinson/FOX 2)

Santana, 74, was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, Michigan. 

Santana passed out about 40 minutes into his set while performing "Joy," according to FOX 2. He apparently sat down on a riser and appeared to lose consciousness. 

Guitarist Carlos Santana of Santana performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California. 

Guitarist Carlos Santana of Santana performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California.  (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

"Suddenly the music just died down," reporter Lori Pinson of FOX 2, who was at the concert, reported. "I didn't see him collapse on stage, but everyone had him off to the side. Suddenly a chair appeared where there was not one before. The medics began to rush up on stage."

Officials said the musician was receiving "serious medical attention," WDIV-TV reported. 

Recording artist Carlos Santana autographs congas that he and his wife Cindy Blackman Santana donated to the Las Vegas Philharmonic while participating in the Philharmonic's global edition of the orKIDStra music education program for a group of students at the Discovery Children's Museum on October 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recording artist Carlos Santana autographs congas that he and his wife Cindy Blackman Santana donated to the Las Vegas Philharmonic while participating in the Philharmonic's global edition of the orKIDStra music education program for a group of students at the Discovery Children's Museum on October 29, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

"Ladies and gentlemen as you can see have a severe medical emergency," a staffer reportedly told the audience, according to Ultimateclassicrock.com. "Let’s share our prayers… We need it right now… Please send your light and love to this man."

A privacy curtain was placed between Santana and the audience while he remained under medical care on the stage and after about 20 minutes he was taken off while waving to fans. 

His band Santana is currently on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire for the "Miraculous Supernatural Tour." The band was scheduled to play in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, which has been canceled. 

