Guitar legend Carlos Santana collapses on stage during concert in Michigan

Music legend Carlos Santana collapsed on stage during a concert in Michigan Tuesday evening due to heat exhaustion and dehydration and is "doing well," Santana's manager said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan," manager Michael Vrionis said. "The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre …. Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well … The show for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA. will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation."

The guitarist was treated by medics after he passed out and was eventually taken off stage while waving to cheering fans, according to FOX 2 Detroit and fan video from the concert.

Santana, 74, was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, Michigan.

Santana passed out about 40 minutes into his set while performing "Joy," according to FOX 2. He apparently sat down on a riser and appeared to lose consciousness.

"Suddenly the music just died down," reporter Lori Pinson of FOX 2, who was at the concert, reported. "I didn't see him collapse on stage, but everyone had him off to the side. Suddenly a chair appeared where there was not one before. The medics began to rush up on stage."

Officials said the musician was receiving "serious medical attention," WDIV-TV reported.

"Ladies and gentlemen as you can see have a severe medical emergency," a staffer reportedly told the audience, according to Ultimateclassicrock.com. "Let’s share our prayers… We need it right now… Please send your light and love to this man."

A privacy curtain was placed between Santana and the audience while he remained under medical care on the stage and after about 20 minutes he was taken off while waving to fans.

His band Santana is currently on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire for the "Miraculous Supernatural Tour." The band was scheduled to play in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, which has been canceled.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.