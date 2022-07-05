Highland Park shooting: Kamala Harris goes viral with 'seriously' word salad during visit to Chicago suburb

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris went viral on Tuesday for comments she made in Highland Park, Illinois, following the horrific Independence Day parade massacre.

Just one day after the mass shooting that resulted in seven killed and over 30 injured, Harris visited the northern suburb of Chicago to meet with local law enforcement.

She made brief remarks to the mourning town.

"We've got to take this stuff seriously, as seriously as you are because you have been forced to take this seriously," Harris said to the press and Highland Park residents.

"The whole nation should understand and have a level of empathy to understand that this could happen anywhere [to] any people in any community. And we should stand together and speak out about why it's got to stop," Harris added before stepping away.

The clip, shared by Chicago Tribune reporter Jake Sheridan, drew attention on social media with critics mocking the vice president as the "Word Salad Queen."

"O[]h okay," Vulture features writer Rachel Handler reacted.

"She is amazingly bad at this," National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker tweeted.

"[E]very new quote of hers makes less and less sense as a complete sentence," sports editor Whitney McIntosh wrote.

"Okay, she did not always sound this incoherent when put on the spot, right? Am I misremembering? It's getting Weird," writer Ashley Reese similarly expressed.

"Ok, I give up. There ARE some jobs where you shouldn’t be allowed to drink on the clock," screenwriter Josh Olson quipped.

John Ashbrook of the "Ruthless" podcast mocked the visuals in the clip, tweeting, "Wearing the stoplight like a dunce cap."

"Seriously, @VP doesn't know how to speak," Mediaite writer Jackson Richman said.

Harris has a lengthy history of making puzzling remarks. At a White House event alongside Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness in March, Harris was panned for her "word salad" while touting U.S. relations with the nation.

"We also recognize just as it has been in the United States, for Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way of its impact has been the pandemic," Harris said in March. "So to that end, we are announcing today also that we will assist Jamaica in COVID recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential to, I believe, what is necessary to strengthen not only the issue of public health but also the economy."

Earlier that month, Harris was criticized for appearing to look to Polish President Andrzej Duda for help when facing a tough question during a joint press conference, joking to him, "A friend in need is a friend indeed," before laughing for several seconds.

The vice president was mocked for her response during an interview on "Today" in March about why the Biden administration was still buying oil from Russia during its war with Ukraine, telling NBC News, "Let's take this one step at a time, understanding that right now on the issue of energy, our allies have stood firm and unified in a way that many of the pundits didn’t predict would happen, to ensure that we are unified in our approach to this issue."

During a radio interview, Harris raised eyebrows for her "layman's terms" explanation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, slowly telling listeners, "Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine, so basically that’s wrong."

In November, Harris was criticized for appearing to use a "French accent" in front of scientists during a visit to a Parisian lab.