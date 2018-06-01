FOX NEWS FIRST: Samantha Bee wants to move on from her 'one bad word'; Kim's letter to Trump; Buzz for Holder 2020

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, June 1, 2018

Samantha Bee urges the media to move on from her vulgar insult of Ivanka Trump, as Bee accepts an award from the Television Academy

Roseanne Barr says she 'begged' ABC not to yank her show and let her apologize as new details of ABC's cancellation of 'Roseanne' emerge

President Trump is to receive a ‘personal letter’ from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday as talks for a possible summit continue

Fired FBI Director James Comey was recently questioned as part of criminal investigation of his former deputy, Andrew McCabe, a report says

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder heads to New Hampshire on Friday, fueling speculation about a 2020 presidential run

A 14-year-old Texas boy wins this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee Championship by spelling the word 'koinonia' correctly

TUNE IN: Conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza will appear on 'Fox & Friends' for an exclusive interview Friday morning, the day after President Trump gave him a full presidential pardon for a 2014 guilty plea to campaign finance fraud

THE LEAD STORY - STINGS LIKE A BEE ... FLOATS LIKE A BUTTERFLY: Samantha Bee apologizes for a vulgar insult hurled at Ivanka Trump while her show, "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," loses at least two corporate sponsors, including State Farm. But unlike Roseanne Barr, don't expect Bee to be fired and her show to be canceled. In fact, the Television Academy honored Bee and her show Thursday night, even after the Ivanka Trump uproar... Bee would prefer that the media move on from the controversy. She told the academy crowd in L.A. that the media focus should shift from the “one bad word” she uttered to describe Ivanka Trump to the nation's treatment of immigrant children and families.

'I BEGGED LIKE 40 MOTHERF-----S': Following heavy backlash for a string of controversial tweets, Roseanne Barr said she “begged” ABC to let her apologize before it canceled her hit show ... “I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right,” Barr said. “I'd worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs.” She went on to apparently recall a conversation during which she claimed she “begged 4 my crew jobs.” “He said: What were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: "what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.' I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? Omg”

Barr may further explain the events that led to the cancellation of "Roseanne" during a scheduled appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," on Friday.

RED LETTER DAY FOR TRUMP: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said North Korean official Kim Yong Chol will travel to Washington on Friday to deliver a “personal letter” from the rogue regime’s leader Kim Jong Un, adding that talks for a potential summit were moving in the "right direction" ... Pompeo, after meeting with the visiting senior official in New York City, said the North Korean envoy will hand off the letter on Friday in D.C. It is presumably the formal response to President Trump's letter last week canceling the summit. But since then, planning discussions have resumed, including Pompeo's high-level meetings the past two days. Pompeo told reporters a summit in Singapore is "expected."

Trump-Kim summit, from the invitation to the cancellation: A timeline

MORE TROUBLE FOR MCCABE? - Former FBI Director James Comey was recently questioned by the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office as part of a probe into whether Andrew McCabe, his former deputy, committed a crime by lying to federal agents, according to a report ... The Washington Post report indicated that McCabe, whom Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired earlier this year just days before he would have been eligible for a lifetime pension, could be charged criminally, according to a person familiar with the matter. McCabe was fired after the Justice Department's watchdog said he lied to investigators reviewing the bureau’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s email server. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said McCabe had not been forthcoming in regard to the handling of the FBI’s probe.

HOLDER 2020 BUZZ: Eric Holder’s visit Friday to New Hampshire is sparking further speculation that the former attorney general is seriously mulling a Democratic presidential bid in 2020 ... But in an interview on the eve of his trip, Holder appeared to downplay the significance of his visit, saying, “At this point, I’m just thinking about it.” Holder, who ran the Justice Department from 2009 until 2015 under President Barack Obama, is slated speak and take questions at “Politics and Eggs” at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. The gig is a must-stop for presidential candidates or potential White House contenders.

SPELLING C-H-A-M-P-I-O-N: Karthik Nemmani, 14, of McKinney, Texas, won this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee late Thursday ... Nemmani spelled the word "koinonia" correctly to become the 91st champion of the spelling competition. The word is defined as "Christian fellowship or communion, with God or, more commonly, with fellow Christians." "I had confidence, but I didn't really think it would happen," Karthik said, according to USA Today. "I'm just really happy. This has just been a dream come true."

PROGRAMMING ALERT EXCLUSIVE: DINESH D'SOUZA ON 'FOX & FRIENDS' FRIDAY MORNING: Dinesh D’Souza will appear on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning, the day after President Trump pardoned conservative filmmaker for an illegal campaign contribution conviction ... "Today, President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) to Dinesh D’Souza, an accomplished author, lecturer, and scholar," said a statement from White House press secretary Sarah Sanders. "Mr. D’Souza was, in the president’s opinion, a victim of selective prosecution for violations of campaign finance laws. Mr. D’Souza accepted responsibility for his actions, and also completed community service by teaching English to citizens and immigrants seeking citizenship."

D'Souza, 57, pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud after donating $20,000 to New York politician Wendy Long, a Republican, during her Senate race in 2012. He was indicted two years later, in January 2014, for using a “straw donor,” a person who makes illegal contributions to a campaign in the names of others, to make the donation. As a result, D'Souza was sentenced to five years’ probation, eight months in a "community confinement center," weekly counseling sessions and ordered to pay a $30,000 fine.

DEMS TRYING TO 'OUT-TRUMP TRUMP': "The left says Trump is radical. They’ve responded by going completely off the edge. They say he’s vulgar. So they now shout profanity on television and at campaign events. Donald Trump has somehow convinced the Democratic Party to completely destroy itself. Nobody ever mentions that, but it may be the biggest change Trump has brought to this country. " – Tucker Carlson, in his opening monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," pointing out that something "transformative" has happened to the Democratic Party since President Trump was elected. WATCH

TOOLS OF THE HYPOCRITICAL LEFT: "Racism and sexism are tools for power in politics to [the left]. They want to use it as a hammer to get us to agree or acquiesce to their political claims." – Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, on "The Ingraham Angle," arguing that there is a double standard when it comes to obscene remarks from people on the right versus people on the left. WATCH

1980: CNN (Cable News Network), the world’s first 24-hour television news network, makes its debut.

1967: The Beatles release "Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band," often cited as the first “concept album,” and as the inspiration for other great pop stars of the19 60s, from the Rolling Stones and the Beach Boys to Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye

1934: The Nissan Motor Company is founded.

