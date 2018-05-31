Roseanne says she 'begged' ABC, 'like 40 motherf-----s,' to let her 'make amends' before show was axed

Following days of heavy backlash for a string of controversial tweets, Roseanne Barr on Thursday said she “begged” ABC to give her a chance to “apologize & make amends.”

“I begged Ben Sherwood at ABC 2 let me apologize & make amends,” the embattled TV star tweeted about the ABC president. “I begged them not to cancel the show. I told them I was willing to do anything & asked 4 help in making things right. I'd worked doing publicity4 them 4free for weeks, traveling, thru bronchitis. I begged4 ppls jobs.”

She went on to apparently recall a conversation during which she claimed she “begged 4 my crew jobs.”

“He said: what were you thinking when you did this? I said: I thought she was white, she looks like my family! He scoffed & said: "what u have done is egregious, and unforgivable.' I begged 4 my crews jobs. Will I ever recover from this pain? Omg”

"I also told Ben Sherman that I would go in hospital to check my meds, bc the stress had made them less effective. I begged like 40 motherf-----s," she later wrote. "Done now."

ABC CANCELS ‘ROSEANNE’ AFTER BARR’S RACIST TWEET

The tweets followed a series of others, in which Barr spoke of God and religion, and appeared to specifically want to make amends to a few individuals who were the focus of her provocative tweets.

“Attempting to also get phone numbers for Jarrett, Michelle and GS to personally apologize to them tho I disagree with their politics,” Barr tweeted. “I was still wrong 2 dehumanize them-they r not my enemy, harboring hate & anger is my enemy. I can speak respectfully 2 those w whom I disagree.”

The tweet appeared to be in reference to former President Obama’s aide, Valerie Jarrett, as well as former first lady Michelle Obama and liberal donor George Soros.

Earlier this week, Barr tweeted that Jarrett, who is African-American and born in Iran, is like the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby.” She also sent a politically charged tweet linking Chelsea Clinton to Soros.

The comments elicited wide criticism against the star, ultimately leading to the next season for the reboot of her namesake show being canceled and her talent agency, ICM Partners, deciding to drop her.

ROSEANNE BARR SAYS SHE MAY FIGHT ABC FIRING, RETWEETS CLAIM MICHELLE OBAMA WAS BEHIND OUSTER

Amid the ongoing fallback for her comments, Barr returned to Twitter and retweeted an unproved claim posted by a right-wing activist, which accused ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey of consulting the former first lady before canceling the reboot.

Barr tweeted Thursday that she asked “God2 help me use this bad experience 2 move in2 a better place where I can be more useful to help suffering people who are homeless battered & hopeless in this world, everywhere.”

She continued on to say she is “so flawed” and thanked her followers for their “loving support.”

Barr also said she "intended to bring ppl together" and said it was "a joyous experience" to get "to work on the Roseanne show again."