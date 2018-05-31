Trump to give 'full pardon' to Dinesh D'Souza

President Trump announced Thursday he will pardon conservative filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, who was convicted of making an illegal campaign contribution in 2014.

“Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!” the president tweeted Thursday morning.

D’Souza pleaded guilty in 2014 for donating $20,000 to New York politician Wendy Long, allegedly going over the limit by directing other donors to give to her. He was sentenced to five years of probation and eight months in a halfway house, and paid a $30,000 fine.

Despite his guilty plea, D’Souza and his allies have claimed for years that he was unfairly singled out for prosecution, and unfairly treated by the Obama administration.

The conservative filmmaker in 2012 made a hit anti-Obama documentary called “2016: Obama’s America.” The film examined then-President Obama’s past and early influences that may have shaped his political ideology.

D’Souza’s 2014 indictment was announced by then-U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who was appointed by Obama, and fired in 2017 by Trump. The indictment stated that D’Souza was charged with one count of illegally donating to a Senate campaign and one count of causing false statements to be made to authorities in connection with the contributions.

D’Souza’s illegal campaign contribution was made in 2012 to Long’s U.S. Senate campaign. D’Souza pleaded guilty to using a “straw donor” to make the donation.

A straw donor is a person who illegally uses another person’s finances to make a political contribution in their own name. Straw donor schemes are illegal under U.S. law, which states that no person should knowingly permit their name to be used to “effect such a contribution” and no person “shall knowingly accept” a contribution made by “one person in the name of another person.”

D’Souza allegedly coordinated donations to Long’s campaign through friends and acquaintances. Long lost her Senate bid against now-Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.

Fox News’ Judson Berger contributed to this report.