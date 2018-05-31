Samantha Bee's vile insults against Ivanka Trump, others are liberal media’s late-night business model

People who aren’t liberals are confused by what our major media companies think is “comedy.” The late-night schedule is packed with angry liberals who vent their spleen and assume everyone finds it hilarious. Often, it’s vicious.

On her show “Full Frontal” on Wednesday night, TBS ranter Samantha Bee called President Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump a “feckless c---” and seemed to imply that Ivanka should plead for amnesty for illegal immigrants by seducing her father.

Yes, you read that right.

Bee backed down from the first part of her insult Thursday afternoon in the wake of a torrent of criticism, tweeting: “I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

But on Wednesday night, Bee professed outrage that Ivanka Trump posted an adorable photo of herself and her young son as the Trump administration is being attacked for separating illegal immigrant parents from their children.

In the comment she apologized for on Thursday, Bee said Wednesday on her show: “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c---!” Bee used the full word for the obscene sexist insult.

TBS issued a statement after Bee’s apology Thursday saying: “Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.”

But in addition to Bee’s first offensive comment, on “Full Frontal” a childhood picture of Ivanka sitting on her father’s lap flashed on the screen as Bee seemed to coach her on how to seduce her dad, saying: “Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to f------ stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes. OK?” Again, Bee used the full obscenity.

Never mind that federal immigration officials were separating immigrant parents and children during the Obama administration. Factually, it was “an Obama thing.” Bee knew it.

Bee added: “So, no, Donald Trump didn't invent this issue. He's just making it so much worse. Now everyone who even approaches the border is treated like a criminal.”

Then Bee mocked the height and integrity of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, figuring she needed to throw out more insults at Republicans: “According to a haunted marionette, Jeff Sessions, these babies are actually baby criminals.”

Lines like these are apparently knee-slappers if you’re a bitter Hillary Clinton supporter who finds the bile of “Full Frontal” to be as healing as a walk in the woods. But how can any liberal lecture about the decline of our civic discourse and laugh at Bee throwing the C-word?

Somehow Bee is the toast of the mainstream media. Following up on this vulgar program, Bee has been selected by the Emmy Awards people to receive an award Thursday night that goes to "outstanding programs that have leveraged the dynamic power of television to inspire social change."

Fortune magazine even came out with a list of 50 “Greatest World Leaders,” and ludicrously ranked Bee as #19, ahead of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and former vice president Joe Biden.

Seriously?

Now this is funny. Bee told an interviewer at Wired magazine her show is journalistic: “Everything’s grounded in research and journalism. We have a team of journalists working here, and a fact-checker. We care deeply about facts.”

Among Bee’s “factual” and “researched” statements are her 2016 campaign zingers like this one: “Iowans chose this fish-faced, horse-s---- salesman Ted Cruz as their new prized heifer.”

Or how about this religiously bigoted shot at Mitt Romney? Bee said that Romney, a Mormon, was “soiling his temple garments at the thought of brokered convention.”

Then Bee said the Republican National Convention was a “rage-a-thon” featuring “a parade of hemorrhoidal has-beens.”

More recently, when House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., announced he was retiring, Bee declared he was "f------- horrible" and a "f------- coward." How extraordinarily clever!

TBS signed Bee up for two more seasons in January. So Bee apparently doesn’t have to worry about being canned like Roseanne Barr when she sounds intoxicated late at night. Because viciously mocking conservatives apparently isn’t bad for business. In fact, it’s the liberal media’s late-night business model.