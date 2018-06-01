Samantha Bee skips red carpet ahead of accepting 'social change' honor; press barred from event

Newly notorious comedian Samantha Bee dodged reporters Thursday prior to a Television Academy event in Los Angeles, which honored Bee’s show, "Full Frontal," and six other programs as being platforms for advancing social change.

The media was denied access to the ceremony itself, but reporters and photographers were permitted to cover the red carpet preceding the ceremony. Bee, however, was a no-show, Entertainment Weekly reported.

An apparently sudden increase in the number of press attending the event at the NeuHouse Hollywood forced the Television Academy “to limit access to tonight’s activities” just hours before the red carpet.

An academy rep told the Hollywood Reporter late Thursday afternoon that the press was no longer allowed into the reception “as a result of today’s events involving Samantha B.”

Bee, 48, a former member of comedian Jon Stewart's "Daily Show" troupe on Comedy Central, was honored on the same day she apologized for calling Ivanka Trump a “feckless c---” during the opening monologue of Wednesday's show, Deadline reported.

TBS, the network that airs “Full Frontal,” also issued an apology after Bee’s tweet: "Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it."

The segment has since been removed from the show's YouTube page.

The other shows being honored at the ceremony were “Andi Mack,” “Daughters of Destiny,” “Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America,” “LA 92,” “One Day at a Time” and “13 Reasons Why.”