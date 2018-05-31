Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines

Plane makes emergency landing after passengers vomit, faint from 'unbearable' smell of 'unwashed' man onboard

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
A Transavia flight was forced to make an emergency landing allegedly due to a passenger's overwhelming stench.

A Transavia flight was forced to make an emergency landing allegedly due to a passenger's overwhelming stench.  (CEN)

A Transavia flight to the Spanish island of Gran Canaria was forced to make an emergency landing in Portugal when several passengers reportedly became ill by the “unbearable” smell of an “unwashed” man onboard.

The male passenger allegedly smelled so bad that others on the flight began fainting and vomiting once the plane took off from Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands.

SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING BECAUSE PASSENGER WAS ALLEGEDLY SMOKING POT

One Belgian passenger, Piet van Haut, told Express the man smelled like he had not bathed in “several weeks.”

"It was like he hadn't washed himself for several weeks. Several passengers got sick and had to puke,” van Haut said.

According to the publication, airline crew members tried to keep the man contained in the airplane bathroom while the pilot diverted the flight.

The man was taken off the plane and placed on a bus by medical personnel.  (CEN)

The plane landed in Faro in Portugal where the man was removed from the Boeing 737 and placed on a bus by medical personnel.

In a statement to Express from Transavia, the airliner confirmed the emergency landing was due to “medical reasons.”

"The aeroplane diverted because of medical reasons, but it is indeed right that he smelled quite a bit," a Transavia spokesperson told the news site.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

It is unknown what medical condition – if any – the man suffered from.

Transavia did not immediately return a request for comment.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.