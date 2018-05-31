Montel Williams hospitalized after workout at NYC gym

TV personality Montel Williams, 61, was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering an apparent medical issue while working out at a New York City gym, according to his spokesman.

Williams was doing dumbbell squats and sought medical attention when he didn’t feel right, according to TMZ,

“Anyone who knows Montel knows that he is an exercise enthusiast,” Jonathan Franks, Williams’ spokesman, said in a statement on Thursday posted to social media. “Yesterday, he overdid it, and has been admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. He is doing well and anticipates being discharged soon.”

Statement by Montel’s spokesman, @jon_franks3300. A post shared by Montel Williams (@montel_williams) on May 31, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

It’s unclear where Williams was hospitalized.

He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1999, and Franks told TMZ that they didn’t want to take any chances because of his disease.

“In the coming days, as he always has, Montel will tell his story himself. Until then, we respectfully ask that his family’s privacy be respected,” Franks’ statement continued. ”The Williams family will be forever grateful for the quick response from (New York City Fire Department) and the excellent care he has received.”

Williams is expected to make a full recovery.

Franks told TMZ: “We just had to cancel a speech, and he’s extremely unhappy he won’t be able to give his speech tomorrow.”