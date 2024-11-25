Federal judge dismisses cases of Jordanian men accused of attempted breach of Quantico gate in box truck

Two Jordanian men who were charged with unlawfully entering Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia in May have had their cases dismissed, according to a report.

U.S. Magistrate Judge William Porter threw out the misdemeanor charges against Hasan Hamdan and Mohammad Dabous on Oct. 3, the same day that U.S. attorneys for the Eastern District of Virginia filed a motion to dismiss the charges against the men, Military.com reported.

It was unclear why the federal judge dismissed the cases "without prejudice," though court documents obtained by the outlet stated, "the ends of justice are best served by this dismissal."

Fox News Digital reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Virginia for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The attempted breach happened on May 3. A spokesperson for the base said two people in a box truck were stopped at a gate, with the driver allegedly telling military police officers they were making a delivery to the post office and worked for a company subcontracted by Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson told Fox News at the time it does not appear the individuals were delivering on behalf of the company and that the company was looking into the matter.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources told Fox News in May that one of the Jordanian men crossed into the U.S. illegally in April before being released. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told Fox News the other man was a foreign student whose status was terminated in January.

DHS sources also told Fox News that neither man has a criminal history in the U.S., and the FBI would not say if the suspects were on a terrorist watchlist.

The incident increased the scrutiny of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and led lawmakers to demand transparency from the Biden administration.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said at the time that he wrote a letter to President Biden, telling him, "the attempted breach at Quantico, and the federal government's silence on the immigration status of the individuals involved, reiterates the gravity of your failure to secure the southern border, and to provide state governments notice of illegal migrant relocations so I can protest the safety of all Virginians."

