ICE confirms Jordanians who attempted to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico were both in US illegally

One of two Jordanian nationals who attempted to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia earlier this month crossed into the U.S. illegally in April before being released, while the other was a foreign student whose status was terminated in January, according to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Both individuals were apprehended on May 3, 2024, after they attempted to breach the Marine Corp base.

A spokesperson for the base said two people in a box truck were stopped at a gate, with the driver allegedly telling military police officers they were making a delivery to the post office and worked for a company subcontracted by Amazon.

However, an Amazon spokesperson told Fox News it does not appear the individuals were delivering on behalf of the company and that it is looking into the matter.

Since both men were not affiliated with the base and could not provide approved credentials, they were directed to a holding area for vetting.

ICE confirmed the base’s criminal investigations division apprehended the two Jordanian noncitizens for trespassing.

"Marine Corps Base authorities notified [Enforcement and Removal Operations] ERO Washington, D.C. of the apprehensions," ERO Washington spokesperson James Covington said. "Deportation officers from ERO Washington, D.C. responded and arrested both individuals without incident. Both individuals will remain in ERO custody pending removal proceedings."

One of the individuals was admitted into the country by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Sept. 11, 2022 as an F-1 nonimmigrant student with authorization to stay in the U.S. while he was a student. The student’s status was set to terminate on Jan. 14, 2023.

The second Jordanian was arrested on April 8, 2024, near San Ysidro, California after he entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico, according to ICE.

After being arrested, he was ordered to appear before an immigration judge on April 9, and the noncitizen was released on his own recognizance.

Nearly a month later, both Jordanian citizens were arrested at Quantico for trespassing.

ICE said it has no information suggesting either Jordanian was associated with any organization that would pose a threat to public safety or national security.

Likewise, sources with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Fox News that neither man has a criminal history in the U.S., and the FBI would not say if the suspects were on a terrorist watchlist.

"In keeping with Department of Justice policy, the FBI can neither confirm nor deny conducting specific investigations," an FBI spokesperson said. "It is also our policy to neither confirm nor deny whether specific individuals are on a watchlist."

Their identities are being withheld over privacy concerns, officials also said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is now facing scrutiny over the incident.

"Please explain how they came to the United States. Were they here illegally? Are either of them on any terrorist watchlist?" Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., questioned Mayorkas in a recent letter, also requesting the current status of the individuals.

Meanwhile, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin stated he is "formally requesting that you immediately provide my Public Safety and Homeland Security leadership team and me a full briefing on these events."

A spokesperson for DHS has told Fox News Digital that "DHS responds to congressional correspondence directly via official channels, and the Department will continue to respond appropriately to Congressional oversight."

