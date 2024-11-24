Sanctuary states, cities should explain to DOGE why they deserve federal money: MTG

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Sunday said leaders of sanctuary states and cities should have to explain why they deserve federal dollars to a new congressional subcommittee bent on cutting government waste.

Greene, who was tapped to lead a subcommittee working with the Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), laid out how she hopes to cut government spending during an appearance on "Sunday Morning Futures."

One area Greene said she wants the subcommittee to investigate is tied to the immigration crisis.

"I'd like to talk to the governors of sanctuary states and the mayors of sanctuary cities and have them come before our committee and explain why they deserve federal dollars if they're going to harbor illegal criminal aliens in their states and their cities," she said.

Greene specifically noted the death of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was brutally murdered while jogging on the University of Georgia campus in Athens in February. Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan illegal immigrant, was convicted in her murder. Ibarra had been granted a "humanitarian flight" from New York City to Atlanta in September 2023.

Greene also laid out a slew of other areas that could face the chopping block under the subcommittee’s plan to cut government spending.

"The way to do that is to cut programs, contracts, employees, grant programs, you name it, that are failing the American people and not serving the American people's interests," Greene said.

The congresswoman said government-funded media programs like NPR, which she claimed "spread nothing but Democrat propaganda," will be under the subcommittee’s microscope.

She also said it will investigate active government contracts and programs to see if they still "make sense" or if "their purpose has expired."

Greene mentioned government workers who have been working remotely since the COVID-19 pandemic – which forced many across the workforce, both in the government and private sectors, to work from home.

"We're also looking at many – we have thousands – of buildings that the federal government owns and pays for with over $15 billion a year, but yet those government buildings stood empty and these government employees stay at home."

Greene called these points "failures" in the government’s service to the American people.

"And we don't care about people's feelings," Green said. "We're going to be searching for the facts and we're going to be verifying if this is worth spending the… American people's hard-earned tax dollars on."