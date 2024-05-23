Jordanian who tried to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico was in US illegally, sources say

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

One of the two Jordanian nationals who tried to breach Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia earlier this month crossed into the U.S. illegally in April before he was released from custody, multiple Department of Homeland Security sources have revealed to Fox News.

The individual, who along with his colleague is now in ICE custody awaiting removal proceedings, crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in the San Diego sector, the sources said.

He was later released on a notice to appear in court because there was no initial derogatory information found regarding him, the sources added. They said the other Jordanian national was an overstay on a student visa.

The attempted breach happened on May 3. A spokesperson for the base said two people in a box truck were stopped at a gate, with the driver allegedly telling military police officers they were making a delivery to the post office and worked for a company subcontracted by Amazon.

However, an Amazon spokesperson told Fox News it does not appear these individuals were delivering on behalf of the company and that it is looking into the matter.

Because the men had no affiliation to the base and no approved credentials, they were directed to a holding area for vetting.

The Homeland Security sources that spoke to Fox News said that neither man has a criminal history in the U.S.

Their identities are being withheld over privacy concerns, officials also said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is now facing scrutiny over the incident.

"Please explain how they came to the United States. Were they here illegally? Are either of them on any terrorist watchlist?" Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., questioned Mayorkas in a recent letter, also requesting the current status of the individuals.

A spokesperson for DHS has told Fox News Digital that "DHS responds to congressional correspondence directly via official channels, and the Department will continue to respond appropriately to Congressional oversight."

Fox News’ Adam Shaw, Bill Melugin and Julia Johnson contributed to this report.