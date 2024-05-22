Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Biden border chief Mayorkas in hot seat over Jordanian nationals who sought to breach Quantico

Sen Lindsey Graham demanding answers on how the foreign nationals entered the US

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
FIRST ON FOX: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is coming under scrutiny following news that two foreign nationals from Jordan attempted to breach the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia while posing as delivery drivers. 

"Please explain how they came to the United States. Were they here illegally? Are either of them on any terrorist watchlist?" Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., questioned Mayorkas in a letter, also requesting the current status of the individuals. 

MCCONNELL-ALIGNED GROUP SHREDS SEN BROWN’S ‘HANDOUTS FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS’ IN OHIO SPOT

Alejandro Mayorkas, Lindsey Graham

Lindsey Graham requested more information on the attempted breach of Quantico from DHS Sec. Mayorkas.  (Getty Images)

The two foreign nationals sought entry to Quantico earlier this month, presenting themselves in a box truck and identifying as delivery drivers. After being brought to a holding area, they attempted to move further towards the Marine base. However, they were prevented from doing so by officers. 

UNUSED COVID-19 FUNDS WOULD BUILD BORDER WALL UNDER NEW SENATE BILL

The individuals were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody following the event.

Acting ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner previously told Fox News Digital that the foreign nationals were in removal proceedings. 

BIDEN ADMIN SKEWERED BY GOP FOR RULE DESIGNED TO ‘INTENTIONALLY HARM’ GUN INDUSTRY

ICE quantico

The individuals were turned over to ICE. (John Moore/Getty Images; Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

Graham prompted Mayorkas for an immediate response, asking further for information about the Jordanian nationals' "background and intent."

According to the ranking member, "This will allow us to make an informed decision about how to address the recurring threat posed to our national security by this kind of incident, which is not isolated."

REPUBLICANS UNITE TO BLOCK WHITE HOUSE AND SCHUMER BACKED 'FAKE BORDER BILL'

Mayorkas testifies on Capitol Hill

Mayorkas was impeached by the House.  (AP/Mark Schiefelbein)

DHS did not provide comment to Fox News Digital. 

Republican lawmakers have increasingly sounded the alarm over the vulnerabilities at the U.S. southern border being a security threat, noting the number of nationals from all over the world entering illegally across it. Some have warned that a terrorist attack, similar to that of September 11, 2001, could take place again due to relatively unfettered illegal migration occurring into the U.S.

Migrants storm the gate at the border in El Paso

The border is a top issue for voters in 2024.  (James Breeden for New York Post / Mega)

The House of Representatives made history earlier this year, impeaching Mayorkas, making him only the second cabinet official to suffer that fate. 

However, the majority-Democratic Senate blocked an impeachment trial from moving forward, allowing the DHS secretary to avoid scrutiny. 

