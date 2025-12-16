Expand / Collapse search
'Older' Brown building where shooting happened had no cameras as president’s even older home appears equipped

Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha said a newer addition on the building where the shooting took place has surveillance while older section doesn't

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
‘America’s Most Wanted’ co-host believes Brown University shooter has ‘serious connection’ to school Video

‘America’s Most Wanted’ co-host believes Brown University shooter has ‘serious connection’ to school

‘America’s Most Wanted’ co-host Callahan Walsh discusses the ongoing manhunt for the Brown University shooting suspect on ‘Fox & Friends.’

The portion of the Brown University academic building where a gunman opened fire and killed two students didn't have surveillance cameras because of the structure's age, officials said Tuesday despite the official residence of the school president being older and appearing to be equipped with video monitoring. 

Officials were questioned about the lack of sufficient security cameras in the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building despite Brown's $7.2 billion endowment during a Tuesday news conference in which they released more images of a person of interest being sought. 

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said the school added an addition to the academic building around five years ago. The new structure, which is located in the front, is equipped with cameras, he said. 

"So, there's the back part of the building, the old part, and the front part, the new part," Neronha told reporters. "The shooting occurs in the old part towards the back … and that older part of the building, there are fewer, if any, cameras in that location, I imagine, because it's an older building.

BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING VICTIM IDENTIFIED AS ELLA COOK: 'AN INCREDIBLE LIGHT'

The home of the president of Brown University

The official home of the president of Brown University appears to have multiple cameras. The Barus and Holley engineering and physics building on the Brown University campus lacked security cameras in parts of the structure because of its age, officials said, despite the residence of the school president being older and appearing to be equipped with surveillance technology.  (Google Maps)

"So, as students are fleeing the area of the shooting into the new part of the building, there are cameras in that brand new building that show that chaos," he added. 

The lack of cameras in the building has put the university in the spotlight as authorities continue to try and identify a person of interest whose image was captured on cameras outside the grounds of the Ivy League campus.

Graphic showing blind spot with no cameras on Brown's campus

Surveillance camera graphic shows blind spot near Barus & Holley building at Brown University. (Surveillance Under Surveillance)

Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez said there was no clear video of the gunman from inside the engineering building where the shooting took place despite the university being equipped with 1,200 security cameras across campus. 

The Barus & Holley building was built in 1965. The seven-story, 220,000 square-foot structure houses the School of Engineering and the physics department. 

ELITE IVY LEAGUE CAMPUS LATEST TO GRAPPLE WITH MASS SHOOTING AS VIOLENCE ERUPTS AT BROWN UNIVERSITY

FBI agents in jackets entering door of building.

FBI agents, some wearing jackets with "Evidence Response Team" emblazoned on the back, enter an entrance at the Barus & Holley engineering building on Brown University’s campus Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. (Gregory Norman-Diamond)

It includes 117 laboratories, 150 offices, 15 classrooms, 29 laboratory classrooms and 3 lecture halls, according to the university's website. 

The Elizabeth Hazard Sturges House, the school president's official residence, is a Gregorian Revival-style house that was built in 1922 and sold to the university in 1947, according to The Brown Daily Herald

A view on Google Maps and images on other websites show what appear to be security cameras installed on the home. It wasn't clear how many cameras are installed at the home or if any are installed inside.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the university. 

Neronha noted that the shooting happened at the "very edge" of the building that's on the "very edge" of the campus.

A bicycle and crime scene tape outside a door at the Barus and Holley Building at Brown University.

A lone bicycle abandoned inside the crime scene tape at the Barus & Holley Building at Brown University. A gunman killed two students and injured nine. (Greg Norman-Diamond/Fox News Digital)

"So, as those of you who know Providence know, you are very quickly into a residential neighborhood, which is why the video footage you're seeing of this … person of interest movements pre- and post-shooting are in that neighborhood."

On its website, the university states that it devotes 1% of the construction budget of all new buildings and major renovations to the commission of artwork for the building or grounds as part of its "Percent-for-Art" program. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
