Edwards' mistress Rielle Hunter publishing memoir

John Edwards' mistress Rielle Hunter is publishing a memoir about her relationship with the former presidential candidate and their daughter.

Jennifer Canzoneri, marketing manager at Dallas-based BenBella Books, says "What Really Happened" is set to be released on June 26.

Edwards and Hunter had an affair while the Democrat was running for the White House in 2008 and have a daughter together, Frances Quinn Hunter.

On Thursday, a jury acquitted Edwards on one count of illegally accepting campaign contributions and deadlocked on five other charges. He had been accused of orchestrating a plan to use money from campaign donors to hide Hunter while he ran for the White House.

His relationship with Hunter currently remains unclear.