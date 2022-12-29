Protesters gather at Orlando venue to oppose 'Drag Queen Christmas' show under investigation by DeSantis

Dozens of people gathered outside a theater in Orlando, Florida, both to protest and support a "Drag Queen Christmas" event Wednesday night.

Police officers were also at the scene where protesters said they were opposed to children being allowed to attend the performance.

"Whatever they want to do, 18 and older, 21, whatever, that’s fine," a man who identified himself as Joe "White Shark" told Fox 35 Orlando. "But they're bringing children in."

Supporters called the show a "peaceful event" and said they were there in solidarity with the performers.

"We’re out here today to show solidarity, to come together as a community to make sure that this stays a peaceful event, to make sure that the attendants are safe," said Kaity Danehy-Samitz from Women's Voice of Southwest Florida.

The show was hosted by the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation, which operates The Plaza Live. This was the eighth consecutive year the performance was held at the venue, according to a post on the Foundation's website.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is investigating the drag show event after receiving reports that children were exposed to "sexualized acts" at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale.

"The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is aware of multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale on December 26th. The Department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event. DPBR will, like in other cases, take action," DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin said Tuesday.

"Exposing children to sexually explicit activity is a crime in Florida, and such action violates the Department’s licensing standards for operating a business and holding a liquor license," Griffin added.

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation sent a letter to The Plaza Live warning that the venue could have its license revoked if children were permitted to attend the show and exposed to inappropriate content.

"The Department has reason to believe that this drag show is of a sexual nature, involving the exposure or exhibition of sexual organs, simulated sexual activity, and/or the sexualization of children’s stories. The Department has also become aware that drag shows by Drag Fans have been marketed to and attended by minors, including young children," the letter stated. "In short, if you allow children to attend the Drag Fans drag show at your facility, you are putting your license in jeopardy."

It is unclear if any children were allowed to see the show. A Democratic lawmaker who attended the event accused DeSantis of attempting to intimidate drag performers, Fox 35 reported.

"This is a politically motivated letter sent by the DeSantis administration to basically intimidate and try to cancel drag shows," said state Rep. Anna Eskamani (D), who represents Orlando. "This is not the first time, and it won’t be the last time."