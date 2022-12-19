Expand / Collapse search
Culture
Published

Drag queen starring in Christmas play wants to ‘kick down’ traditional values: ‘f--- family’

Drag Queen Miz Cracker said it's 'pretty ridiculous' to think Christmas is about traditional values

By Kendall Tietz | Fox News
A prominent drag queen is the star of an "adult-only" show that follows the grown-up life of Cindy Lou from the Dr. Seuss Christmas classic, The Grinch. 

RuPaul's Drag Race star, "Miz Cracker," stars in the one-person show, "Who’s Holiday!" as a grown-up Cindy Lou from Dec. 7 to Jan. 7, 2022 in London at the Southwark Playhouse. The website has labeled "Who's Holiday!" an "adult only" show, but, according to its website, the show is "Recommended for ages 14+."

The Christmas show follows the life of Cindy Lou "as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken." Now, she is a "hard-drinking, pill-popping, very experienced woman" according to PinkNews, who interviewed Cracker. 

"To say that Christmas is about traditional values or values of any kind anymore is pretty ridiculous," Cracker told PinkNews "Christ is nowhere featured in this. In America, if you look at the way people knock down the doors of shopping centres, I think you can tell that we have separated Christmas from Christ."

Cracker also said she thinks "any opportunity that we have to kick down traditional family values is welcomed," and "The way of thinking about family is old and tired and we need to reinvent it."

The show "makes fun of family and I think it talks about chosen family and talks about the friends that really matter and what it means to have them in your life," according to Cracker. 

"So yeah, f**k family," she added. 

The production contains "sexual references, drug use, [and] strong language," according to the playhouse's website.

Kendall Tietz is a Production Assistant with Fox News Digital. 