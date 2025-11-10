Democrats split from Schumer as Senate advances plan to reopen government and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Senate Democrats cave, open path to reopening government

2. Trump to host Syrian leader at the White House in historic meeting

3. The president grants full pardons to Giuliani, Meadows, Powell

MAJOR HEADLINES

SIGNAL SENT – Billionaire Miriam Adelson voices support for Stefanik's New York governor campaign launch. Continue reading …

PARTY BETRAYAL – Sanders calls out 8 Senate Democrats for 'very, very bad vote' on government funding measure. Continue reading …

REGIME COLLAPSE – Iran's 'water bankruptcy' will weaken regime and nuclear program. Continue reading …

HISTORIC VISIT – Trump became first sitting president to attend an NFL regular-season game since 1978. Continue reading …

MILLS MAGIC – Backup QB leads stunning 26-point fourth quarter as Texans shock Jaguars. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

TURBULENCE AHEAD – Flight reductions likely to continue – or get worse – if shutdown persists, experts warn. Continue reading …

PAY THE PRICE – Spanberger says 'absolutely not' to using election wins to justify government shutdown stance. Continue reading …

DUE PROCESS DEBATE – Final hurdles cleared to deport Abrego Garcia to Liberia, Trump admin says. Continue reading …

FISCAL FREEZE – Treasury Secretary Bessent warns shutdown could slash quarterly economic growth by half. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

CAPITOL CLASH – Senator Ron Johnson warns GOP will be in ‘big trouble’ if party ignores Democrats’ plan to ‘nuke’ filibuster. Continue reading …

SCIENCE SILENCED – Medical school pulls gender medicine course after LGBTQ pressure campaign. Continue reading …

WAKE UP CALL – Newsom says Democrats need to 'own up' to ceding ground on crisis of men and boys. Continue reading …

'TRAITOR' – 'Handmaid's Tale' author claims she's received more blowback from the left for not ‘preaching the sermon.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

NEWT GINGRICH – Trump could fix our broken prison system and help Make America Safe Again. Continue reading …

LEE HARTLEY CARTER – It’s not just the economy — this is how Democrats beat the GOP across the country. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

KITCHEN REVOLT – Celebrity chef refuses to cater to weight loss drug users in fiery response. Continue reading …

BRAIN RESET – Experts explain how 'dark showering' could help reduce stress and improve sleep quality. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on movie mayhem and decadent desserts. Take the quiz here …

GUILT TRIP – Restaurant owner slams 'annoying' payment systems as diners feel pressured. Continue reading …

ANIMAL MAGIC – Unusual getaway includes chance to nuzzle with miniature pony. See video …

WATCH

MARK GEIST – Trump to meet with Syrian president at White House. See video …

MIKE ROWE – Companies will have to 'figure out this Rubik's Cube' in its own way. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for reporting on what went wrong for Republicans and what it means for the 2026 midterms. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













