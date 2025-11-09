Texans score 26 fourth-quarter points to complete dramatic comeback victory over Jaguars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A thrilling AFC South matchup between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars ended with a 26-point fourth quarter for Houston, leading to a crucial come-from-behind victory at home.

The 36-29 finish in favor of the Texans gave them a 4-5 record on the season, while the Jaguars fell to 5-4.

It was all Jaguars for the first three quarters, as Trevor Lawrence and company took a 29-10 lead into the fourth. But Davis Mills, starting in place of the injured C.J. Stroud, never backed down and came through in the clutch over the final 15 minutes.

Mills and the Texans’ offense scored a touchdown on all three of their fourth-quarter drives, including the veteran quarterback capping a 14-play, 93-yard drive with a 14-yard run to complete the comeback and give Houston a 30-29 lead — its first of the game.

Mills found rookie receiver Jayden Higgins from 12 yards out for his first fourth-quarter score, and after a three-and-out by Jacksonville, he connected with tight end Dalton Schultz to get the NRG Stadium crowd roaring as Houston cut the deficit to five with plenty of time left on the clock.

Lawrence and the Jaguars still had a chance for a miracle if they could reach field goal range for Cam Little, who rewrote the NFL record books in Week 9 with his 68-yard field goal — the longest in league history.

Lawrence made things interesting when he scrambled for 21 yards to reach midfield with 21 seconds to play. Then, Parker Washington, who had scored on both offense and a punt return earlier in the game, caught a 12-yard pass to move into Houston territory. However, an illegal use of hands penalty wiped out the play and spoiled the drive.

On the very next snap, Lawrence was strip-sacked by Will Anderson Jr., and veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins recovered and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown as time expired to seal the victory.

Just a few weeks ago, the Denver Broncos shocked the New York Giants with a 33-point fourth quarter to win at home. While Houston’s rally wasn’t quite as explosive, the Texans pulled off what once seemed impossible.

Mills finished 27-of-45 for 292 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. On the other sideline, Lawrence went 13-for-23 for 158 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

For Houston, Nico Collins lived up to his No. 1 receiver status, hauling in seven of 15 targets for 136 yards to lead all players. For Jacksonville, Travis Etienne Jr. scored once while rushing for 58 yards on 16 carries, and Jakobi Meyers, making his Jaguars debut on his 29th birthday, caught three passes for 41 yards.