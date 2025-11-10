Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump pardons Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell, others involved in 2020 election interference saga

Trump did not include himself in the pardons

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published | Updated
President Donald Trump has granted "full, complete and unconditional" pardons to several key allies accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election, U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin announced Sunday night.

In a post on X, Martin shared Trump's proclamation granting pardons for dozens of people, including notable figures like Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and Sidney Powell.

President Donald Trump shaking Rudy Giuliani's hand

Rudy Giuliani (right) was among the dozens of people pardoned by President Trump on Sunday night for their alleged efforts in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential campaign. (ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

The pardon proclamation was posted in response to a message Martin shared on X on May 26, 2025, that said, "No MAGA left behind."

"This proclamation ends a grave national injustice perpetrated upon the American people following the 2020 Presidential Election and continues the process of national reconciliation," the document reads.

Trump wrote in that proclamation that he did not include himself in the pardons.

