Democratic lawmaker says military can be a 'check' on President Trump to 'save us' and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Rep. Eric Swalwell says military can be a 'check' on President Trump to 'save us.'

2. Federal judge rules ICE agents in Colorado may only arrest illegal immigrants likely to flee.

3. NYC Council welcomes new mayor with bill that would dramatically raise salaries for city officials.

MAJOR HEADLINES

ON THE RUN – Missing coach’s wife defends him after charges, saying 'none of this is true'. Continue reading …

RIGHTS RESTORED – Oregon school district settles lawsuit with educators fired over gender identity advocacy. Continue reading …

UNDER REVIEW – Texas launches probe into women's weightlifting event that trans athlete initially won. Continue reading …

'I AM NOT OKAY' – Mother of teen found dead on cruise describes grief and family tensions after tragedy. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

WEAPONIZED DATA – California lawmaker sues housing official for 'combing through private records'. Continue reading …

'UNCONSTITUTIONAL' – Muslim groups slam Abbott's 'dangerous' proclamation as lawsuit battle heats up. Continue reading …

SANCTUARY SHAME – House Dems meet ICE detainee accused of kidnapping and domestic abuse: DHS. Continue reading …

'POTENTIALLY UNLAWFUL' – Hegseth demands answers in Sen. Kelly probe after viral video. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

WILD THEORY – Former MSNBC host claims Vance may abandon wife to become Trump's successor. Continue reading …

'TOTALLY FALSE' – Karoline Leavitt rips MS NOW over 'fake' report that Trump could fire FBI director. Continue reading …

‘REGRET THE MISTAKES’– BBC boss admits broadcaster took too long to address Trump scandal. Continue reading …

MISSING REBELS – Liberal professor sounds alarm as young Americans 'absent' from anti-Trump movement. Continue reading …

OPINION

LT. COL. ROBERT MAGINNIS, (RET.) – Saudi Arabia is new front line as US faces down Iran, China and Russia's ambitions. Continue reading …

KAREN HARNED – Your credit card rewards are a losing game for most Americans, new research shows. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

'MY BEST FRIEND' – Billionaire entrepreneur announces his wife has died in heartbreaking post. Continue reading …

NAME GAME – Royal experts slam Meghan Markle's 'bizarre' title usage in near-empty room meeting. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on flowery flair and monetary marvels. Take the quiz here …

QUIET KILLER – The deadly cancer hiding in plain sight — and why most patients never get screened. Continue reading …

PERFECT BIRD – Expert reveals secrets of a great holiday meal. See video …

WATCH

CAMRYN KINSEY – President Trump and Pete Hegseth have ‘done nothing but bring back legality’ and ‘standards’ to our military. See video …

GEN. JACK KEANE – Putin is trying to ‘wear down’ the will of US, Europe and Ukraine. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a deep dive into the controversy surrounding a video of six Democratic lawmakers urging U.S. troops to refuse "unlawful orders." Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.