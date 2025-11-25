Joy Reid suggests JD Vance could ditch ‘Brown Hindu’ wife for ‘White queen’ Erika Kirk to appeal to MAGA base

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid wondered to the co-hosts of the "I’ve Had It" podcast about whether Vice President JD Vance is planning on finding a new wife to appeal to the MAGA base because she's Indian-American.

Reid speculated that Vance might not be the 2028 heir apparent to President Donald Trump because MAGA supporters wouldn't accept someone like Usha Vance as first lady.

"They can't have the successor to MAGA be the guy with the Brown Hindu wife," she said of Vance. "They're also Christian nationalists. That ain't going to work. That's why he's throwing his wife under the bus. Poor Usha. Or she's in on it."

JD VANCE DISCUSSES INTERFAITH MARRIAGE AND RAISING CHRISTIAN CHILDREN WITH HINDU WIFE

"Playing slap and tickle with Erika Kirk, it's the weirdest s--- I've ever seen," "I’ve Had It" co-host Jennifer Welch said. "She's like in her Tammy Faye era."

"Holding on the back of his head and rubbing on his head," Reid said in surprise, saying she would be suspicious if a woman held her husband like that, referring to how Erika Kirk embraced the vice president at a Turning Point event last month.

"You not doing that right thing. [You're] supposed to be a widow, you in leather pants?" Reid said of Erika Kirk. "That's not widow wear!"

VANCE CALLS PSAKI COMMENTS ABOUT WIFE USHA 'DISGRACEFUL'

Reid appeared to suggest that Vance ditching his current wife for Erika Kirk would be a strategic political move to consolidate the MAGA bases around him.

"Wouldn't it be the most perfect fairy tale, MAGA fairy tale, if he finally sees the light that he needs a White queen instead of this Brown Hindu?" she asked. "I mean, I'm not saying that's happening, or maybe that Usha is not even in on it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, JD Vance’s team, and to TPUSA, and did not receive an immediate response.

Reid's show was canceled in February by MSNBC, the progressive cable channel which changed its name to MS NOW earlier this month. The far-left anchor now hosts "The Joy Reid Show" on YouTube.