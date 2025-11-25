Expand / Collapse search
Joy Reid suggests JD Vance could ditch ‘Brown Hindu’ wife for ‘White queen’ Erika Kirk to appeal to MAGA base

Ex-MSNBC host mocks Erika Kirk's attire: You're 'supposed to be a widow'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Joy Reid suggests 'MAGA fairy tale' of JD Vance divorcing his wife Video

Joy Reid suggests 'MAGA fairy tale' of JD Vance divorcing his wife

Joy Reid discussed Vice President JD Vance's marriage to Usha Vance on the "I've Had It" podcast, suggesting it would be a MAGA fantasy for Vance to divorce his Indian wife and marry a White woman.

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid wondered to the co-hosts of the "I’ve Had It" podcast about whether Vice President JD Vance is planning on finding a new wife to appeal to the MAGA base because she's Indian-American.

Reid speculated that Vance might not be the 2028 heir apparent to President Donald Trump because MAGA supporters wouldn't accept someone like Usha Vance as first lady.

"They can't have the successor to MAGA be the guy with the Brown Hindu wife," she said of Vance. "They're also Christian nationalists. That ain't going to work. That's why he's throwing his wife under the bus. Poor Usha. Or she's in on it."

JD VANCE DISCUSSES INTERFAITH MARRIAGE AND RAISING CHRISTIAN CHILDREN WITH HINDU WIFE

US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance, and their children

Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Vance and their three children. (Kenny Holston/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Playing slap and tickle with Erika Kirk, it's the weirdest s--- I've ever seen," "I’ve Had It" co-host Jennifer Welch said. "She's like in her Tammy Faye era."

"Holding on the back of his head and rubbing on his head," Reid said in surprise, saying she would be suspicious if a woman held her husband like that, referring to how Erika Kirk embraced the vice president at a Turning Point event last month. 

"You not doing that right thing. [You're] supposed to be a widow, you in leather pants?" Reid said of Erika Kirk. "That's not widow wear!"

VANCE CALLS PSAKI COMMENTS ABOUT WIFE USHA 'DISGRACEFUL'

Joy Reid speaks

Joy Reid appears on the "I've had It" podcast in a video posted Tuesday. (I've Had It YouTube channel)

Reid appeared to suggest that Vance ditching his current wife for Erika Kirk would be a strategic political move to consolidate the MAGA bases around him. 

"Wouldn't it be the most perfect fairy tale, MAGA fairy tale, if he finally sees the light that he needs a White queen instead of this Brown Hindu?" she asked. "I mean, I'm not saying that's happening, or maybe that Usha is not even in on it."

J.D. and Usha Vance sitting together and holding hands at the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance. (Reuters)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House, JD Vance’s team, and to TPUSA, and did not receive an immediate response. 

Reid's show was canceled in February by MSNBC, the progressive cable channel which changed its name to MS NOW earlier this month. The far-left anchor now hosts "The Joy Reid Show" on YouTube.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

