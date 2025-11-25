Hegseth seeks briefing on Sen Mark Kelly 'Don't Give Up the Ship' viral video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of War released an update via X on Tuesday regarding "potentially unlawful conduct" exhibited by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., in the viral video titled "Don't Give Up the Ship" which critics claim encouraged treason from service members.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth demanded an update on the review by Dec. 10.

"The Department of War recently received information regarding potentially unlawful comments made by CAPT (Ret) Mark E. Kelly in a public video, on or about November 18, 2025. I am referring this, and any other related matters, for your review, consideration, and disposition as you deem appropriate," Hegseth wrote.

"Please provide me a brief on the outcome of your review by no later than December 10, 2025," his letter concluded.

Hegseth addressed his letter to the Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan. Kelly served in the Navy as a captain before running for office.

Kelly is the highest-ranking veteran featured in the viral "Don’t Give Up the Ship" video.

Others appearing in the clip include Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army O-3; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., a former U.S. Air Force O‑3; White House national security adviser Eric Goodlander, a Naval Reserve officer; Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a former CIA analyst; and Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., an E‑5 in the Army National Guard Reserves.

Kelly did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. The Department of War provided no additional comment upon request from Fox News Digital.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.