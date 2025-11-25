Expand / Collapse search
Pentagon

Hegseth seeks briefing on Sen Mark Kelly 'Don't Give Up the Ship' viral video

Secretary Hegseth has requested an update to the inquiry into Kelly by Dec. 10

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Department of War launches probe into Arizona Sen Mark Kelly Video

Department of War launches probe into Arizona Sen Mark Kelly

Cully Stimson, a former Navy JAG officer, joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the Department of War's investigation into Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly over the 'illegal orders' video.

The Department of War released an update via X on Tuesday regarding "potentially unlawful conduct" exhibited by Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., in the viral video titled "Don't Give Up the Ship" which critics claim encouraged treason from service members. 

War Secretary Pete Hegseth demanded an update on the review by Dec. 10.

"The Department of War recently received information regarding potentially unlawful comments made by CAPT (Ret) Mark E. Kelly in a public video, on or about November 18, 2025. I am referring this, and any other related matters, for your review, consideration, and disposition as you deem appropriate," Hegseth wrote.

"Please provide me a brief on the outcome of your review by no later than December 10, 2025," his letter concluded.

HEGSETH RIPS MARK KELLY'S POST ABOUT HIS SERVICE: 'YOU CAN’T EVEN DISPLAY YOUR UNIFORM CORRECTLY'

Split image of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Sen. Mark Kelly

The Department of War received information regarding potentially unlawful comments made by Sen. Mark E. Kelly, D-Ariz. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Hegseth addressed his letter to the Secretary of the Navy, John Phelan. Kelly served in the Navy as a captain before running for office.

Kelly is the highest-ranking veteran featured in the viral "Don’t Give Up the Ship" video. 

Others appearing in the clip include Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army O-3; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., a former U.S. Air Force O‑3; White House national security adviser Eric Goodlander, a Naval Reserve officer; Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., a former CIA analyst; and Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., an E‑5 in the Army National Guard Reserves.

Kelly did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. The Department of War provided no additional comment upon request from Fox News Digital.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

