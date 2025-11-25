NYC Council welcomes new mayor with bill that would dramatically raise salaries for city officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zohran Mamdani and other top New York City officials could see their salaries jump under a proposed 16% pay hike that council members are hoping to push through soon, according to reports.

A bill introduced by Councilwoman Nantasha Williams, D-Queens, would raise members’ salaries from $148,500 to $172,500, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

If passed, the pay hike would also apply to the new mayor, public advocate, comptroller and borough presidents.

It would put Mamdani’s pay at nearly $300,000, up from the current $258,000, the outlet said.

Other top officials, such as the comptroller, public advocate, and borough presidents, would see comparable increases.

The legislation would be introduced this week with a hearing by year’s end, allowing the next City Council to vote in January for a swifter approval. Council members last received a raise in 2016.

Interestingly, it was Mamdani who built out a platform centered on affordability for working-class New Yorkers.

The Ugandan-born 34-year-old pledged free buses, rent freezes on rent-stabilized apartments, universal childcare and city-run grocery stores during his campaign for New York City mayor.

He also campaigned on a gradual increase of the minimum wage to $30 an hour by 2030.

Mamdani has said these proposals would be funded primarily by raising taxes on wealthy individuals and large corporations.

As a state assembly member in 2022, Mamdani also voted for a pay raise for state legislators.

The latest NYC pay hike plans were originally headed for Mayor Eric Adams’ desk, but that schedule was shelved, according to the Post.

"If we have a hearing on the bill this year, we don’t need a hearing on it next year. It’s pre-considered," Williams told The Post.

When the outlet asked her if the council would pass the pay hike bill in January, Williams responded, "That’s the goal."

A source also said that the pay hike legislation puts Mamdani in a predicament. He could veto the bill or approve a law "making New York more affordable for the political class," the source said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Zohran Mamdani for comment.