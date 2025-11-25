Miami woman allegedly slices boyfriend with machete after restaurant fight over infidelity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A South Miami woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a machete and injuring him during a violent confrontation at her home, according to reports.

Officers first came into contact with the victim at the South Miami Hospital Emergency Department, where he was being treated for what police said was a "deep laceration" to his right elbow, per Law&Crime.

The man reportedly told investigators the injury came from a dispute with his girlfriend, Liz Frechel, 49, the outlet reported.

According to the arrest report, the argument was said to have begun on the evening of Nov. 20 on a date at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Fontainebleau.

The man said the couple argued after he confronted Frechel over a photo that appeared to show her hugging and holding hands with another man. He told police he then left Frechel at the restaurant.

The situation reportedly worsened the following day, Nov. 21, when the man drove to Frechel’s home near Southwest 72nd Street and 62nd Avenue in Miami to return her medication, glasses, and a mug.

At that point, he said, Frechel became enraged and yelled at him, per the report.

Police said that once he was in Frechel's bedroom, she "locked him inside the bedroom against his will." She then allegedly told him, "You are not going anywhere, you son of a b—. You're going to pay." Frechel then went into her closet and pulled out a machete, police said.

Per Law&Crime, the arrest report states that the boyfriend tried to grab his keys and make a run for it, but Frechel allegedly swiped the machete at him and sliced his right elbow while she shouted, "I'm going to kill you, you son of a b—!"

The boyfriend ran out of the apartment and back to his car and drove himself to the hospital with a wound on his elbow.

Police arrested Frechel shortly after 7:15 p.m. that evening at her home. She was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center just before midnight, per reports.

According to records seen by Fox News Digital, Frechel faced three serious charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment with a deadly weapon.

Frechel appeared in bond court on Nov. 22, where a Miami-Dade judge ordered her to have no contact with the victim.

The court denied bond on the attempted murder charge and set a combined $15,000 bond for the aggravated battery and false imprisonment counts, according to documents filed.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation for comment.