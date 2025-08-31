Chicago sees 5 killed, 35 wounded over Labor Day weekend as Trump warns of Guard intervention: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Days after President Donald Trump warned he would send the National Guard to Chicago, police said at least five people were fatally shot and 35 others wounded over the Labor Day weekend, according to reports.

According to ABC7 Chicago, two women were found shot in a South Shore apartment on Friday night. One, a 25-year-old, was hit in the abdomen and leg and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, an SUV pulled up and a gunman opened fire on two men outside, police said. A 29-year-old was shot multiple times and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Later that evening, five suspects approached a 43-year-old woman and fatally shot her around 7:45 p.m., police said.

On Sunday, two more deadly shootings happened. Just before 3 a.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the head and killed. About an hour earlier, a triple shooting left a 46-year-old man dead.

Chicago police did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Chicago's Democratic leaders continue to insist Chicago does not need Trump's help to tackle the violence that has so long plagued the Windy City.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pushed back, calling Trump’s approach "unconstitutional" and "a dangerous power grab."

Trump has escalated his feud with Pritzker, blasting him for rejecting federal help. In a Truth Social post Saturday, the president called Pritzker "incompetent" and warned, "straighten it out, fast, or we’re coming."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also rejected Trump’s threat, signing an executive order Friday opposing any deployment of federal troops or the National Guard.

"We do not need nor want an unconstitutional and illegal military occupation of our city," Johnson said, vowing that Chicago would "do everything in our power to defend our democracy and protect our communities."

Trump's warning to intervene follows his recent executive action in Washington, D.C., where he federalized the Metropolitan Police and mobilized the National Guard.

