Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Chicago

Chicago sees 5 killed, 35 wounded over Labor Day weekend as Trump warns of Guard intervention: report

Mayor Johnson and Governor Pritzker reject federal military deployment as 'unconstitutional power grab' despite the city being gripped by violence

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Chicago resident says city needs help, calls on Trump to send Guard Video

Chicago resident says city needs help, calls on Trump to send Guard

Chicago resident Cata Truss joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss President Donald Trump’s proposal to send the National Guard to help curb crime in Chicago, and the reaction from local leaders.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Days after President Donald Trump warned he would send the National Guard to Chicago, police said at least five people were fatally shot and 35 others wounded over the Labor Day weekend, according to reports.

According to ABC7 Chicago, two women were found shot in a South Shore apartment on Friday night. One, a 25-year-old, was hit in the abdomen and leg and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, an SUV pulled up and a gunman opened fire on two men outside, police said. A 29-year-old was shot multiple times and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Later that evening, five suspects approached a 43-year-old woman and fatally shot her around 7:45 p.m., police said.

TRUMP SLAMS PRITZKER ON CHICAGO CRIME; GOVERNOR'S REPORTED WEIGHT LOSS FUELS 2028 SPECULATION

Chicago shooting police tape

Chicago police reported at least five fatal shootings so far over the Labor Day weekend. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

On Sunday, two more deadly shootings happened. Just before 3 a.m., a 33-year-old man was shot in the head and killed. About an hour earlier, a triple shooting left a 46-year-old man dead.

Chicago police did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

PRITZKER SAYS 'ACTION WILL BE MET WITH A RESPONSE' AFTER TRUMP THREATENS TO SEND NATIONAL GUARD TO CHICAGO

Chicago-pritzker-johnson-getty

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, center, speaks while flanked by Mayor Brandon Johnson, right. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago's Democratic leaders continue to insist Chicago does not need Trump's help to tackle the violence that has so long plagued the Windy City.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker pushed back, calling Trump’s approach "unconstitutional" and "a dangerous power grab."

OBAMA SLAMS TRUMP'S USE OF NATIONAL GUARD TO HELP CITIES FIGHT CRIME AS 'DANGEROUS TREND'

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks at a press conference following President Donald Trump’s comments about possibly sending U.S. troops to Chicago and Baltimore.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson addresses reporters as President Trump weighs sending troops to Chicago. (Getty Image/ Kamil Krazaczynski)

Trump has escalated his feud with Pritzker, blasting him for rejecting federal help. In a Truth Social post Saturday, the president called Pritzker "incompetent" and warned, "straighten it out, fast, or we’re coming."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also rejected Trump’s threat, signing an executive order Friday opposing any deployment of federal troops or the National Guard.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We do not need nor want an unconstitutional and illegal military occupation of our city," Johnson said, vowing that Chicago would "do everything in our power to defend our democracy and protect our communities."

Trump's warning to intervene follows his recent executive action in Washington, D.C., where he federalized the Metropolitan Police and mobilized the National Guard.

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.
Close modal

Continue