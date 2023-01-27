Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia
Published

Charleston fire destroys apartments in West Virginia, no one hurt

WV officials are investigating the cause of the blaze

Associated Press
A fire destroyed an apartment building and displaced dozens of residents in Charleston, West Virginia, authorities said.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported in the blaze Wednesday that ravaged the 37-unit building next to the riverfront about a mile from the state Capitol, news outlets reported.

A Charleston fire destroys an apartment complex in West Virginia. The blaze occurred on Wednesday with no reported injuries. 

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Charleston Fire Capt. David Hodges said the fire started near the ceiling and roof of the Regal Apartments' fourth floor.

Dozens of firefighters responded, Hodges said. He added it had been many years since the city had such an "all-hands working" fire.

Hodges said demolition crews arrived late Wednesday to tear down the building.