Charleston fire destroys apartments in West Virginia, no one hurt

A fire destroyed an apartment building and displaced dozens of residents in Charleston, West Virginia, authorities said.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported in the blaze Wednesday that ravaged the 37-unit building next to the riverfront about a mile from the state Capitol, news outlets reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Charleston Fire Capt. David Hodges said the fire started near the ceiling and roof of the Regal Apartments' fourth floor.

Dozens of firefighters responded, Hodges said. He added it had been many years since the city had such an "all-hands working" fire.

Hodges said demolition crews arrived late Wednesday to tear down the building.