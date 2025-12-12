Campus Radicals: Their childhoods disrupted by politics, courageous girls are fighting back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More K-12 and university extremism coast to coast was exposed this week in Fox News Digital's Campus Radicals investigative series, including the story of two courageous high school girls who are taking on a blue state's transgender athletics policy.

Sadie Sullivan, a swimmer at Wenatchee High School in Washington, has had enough.

"Girls should never have to feel uncomfortable in their own locker room," she said at a rally pushing for legislative changes that would protect girls from sharing private spaces with boys, and prevent boys from playing on girls' sports teams.

"Girls should never be told their feelings don’t matter," Sullivan added. "Girls should never be pressured by adults to undress around boys. And girls should never have to sacrifice their safety for somebody else’s comfort."

Another student, Ahnaleigh Wilson, who runs track and field at Eastmont High School, called out both Democratic Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal.

"You have stood up for transgender athletes, but you have not stood up for us. We matter too," Wilson said of Ferguson. "We have voices. We have stories. And we deserve protection in our locker rooms, in our sports, and in the opportunities that we have worked so hard for."

She specifically called out Reykdal.

"We are not 'thriving' with boys in our locker rooms or with boys in our sports . When you say 'all' students, it seems you have forgotten that 'all' includes biological girls as well."

Here are more of this week's highlights:

Oklahoma University's 0 grade debacle continues to spiral

University of Oklahoma student Samantha Fulnecky was given a 0 on an essay assignment wherein she invoked the Bible in opposition to the idea that gender is non-binary.

Her teaching assistant, William "Mel" Curth, who graded the work, was placed on administrative leave after the scandal set off a viral firestorm.

Assistant professor Kelli Alvarez promoted a protest on behalf of Curth's reinstatement, but ended up on administrative leave herself after a discrimination complaint was filed against her.

Alvarez offered excused absences for students to demonstrate on behalf of Curth, according to OU's Turning Point USA chapter. But when the Turning Point chapter president Kalib Magana asked for an excused absence to counter-protest, he was reportedly told that his absence would not be excused unless a "documented group [of counter-protesters] could be organized."

"On Wednesday, a lecturer allegedly demonstrated viewpoint discrimination by excusing students who intended to miss class to attend a protest on campus, but not extending the same benefit to students who intended to miss class to express a counter-viewpoint," the University of Oklahoma said in a statement posted on social media.

A school director immediately responded to the situation and "told students in class today and by email that the lecturer’s actions were inappropriate and wrong, and that the university classroom exists to teach students how to think, not what to think."

Arctic Alaskan school district feels wintertime heat

The Anchorage School District left Veterans Day off its official school calendar, sparking backlash from a Republican gubernatorial candidate.

Bernadette Wilson, running to be the state's top elected official, called the move "absolutely unacceptable."

Instead, Veterans Day was marked on the calendar as "student release professional development day."

"There is no doubt a huge effort right now to indoctrinate our kids," Wilson told Fox News Digital. "We see it with how low our kids are dropping in test scores, and then we see it with the forced, woke ideology that's coming from our school districts."

The same school district recently came under fire for putting disclaimers on the U.S. Constitution and Declaration of Independence, saying it "does not endorse" the viewpoints in the founding documents.

Turning Point chapter forced underground

A chapter of Turning Point USA at Vanguard University, a small Christian school in California, is no longer officially affiliated with the school.

The chapter, founded in 2023, has become a victim of the school's policy forbidding "political advocacy initiatives," which bars all political groups from campus. Turning Point is known for promoting Christian values.

All political activities at the school are now funneled through the university administration.

"Christians have a place in politics, and not only a place, we have a profound voice, the most profound voice in politics. We have every right to assert ourselves, to make claims, and it's so disappointing to see a Christian university push this idea that Christians should not speak and that politics are taboo," Sadie Burnett, the president of the unsanctioned chapter, told Fox News Digital.

A controversial professor is back in the news

Rutgers professor Mark Bray, known as "Dr. Antifa," will teach a spring seminar simply called "Communism" to students at the New Jersey public university.

Bray fled with his wife to Spain after a campus flare-up involving the school's Turning Point USA chapter, which started a petition to have him fired. He is the author of "Antifa: The Antifascist Handbook," which calls for " militant anti-fascism ."

Bray wrote in the book that "at the very least 50 percent of author proceeds will go to the International Anti-Fascist Defense Fund which is administered by more than three hundred antifa from eighteen countries," sparking accusations that he helped fund Antifa, which is now designated by the United States government as a domestic terror organization.

Private university accused of interfering with ICE

In Minneapolis, officials at Augsburg University tried to block ICE from arresting an illegal immigrant student — also a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated — on campus.

At least one administrator and a group of students enlisted campus police to block an ICE vehicle from leaving the scene after the suspect, Jesus Saucedo-Portillo, was arrested.

Uncooperative school officials told federal law enforcement that the arrest was against school policy. DHS said it reminded the school officials that federal law supersedes university rules.

"We’re proud of [students] for the fact that they did that, despite the kind of hectic and traumatic nature of the event itself," school president Paul Pribbenow told a local news outlet.

Columbia's Jewish students face harassment

An internal review at Columbia University concluded that its Jewish students faced vicious harassment from pro-Palestinian counterparts during the war in Gaza.

A task force found that Israeli students were singled out or harassed in class, including one student who was allegedly told she should be considered "one of the murderers" because she had served in the Israel Defense Forces.

In another case, the report says a teacher told students that three major Jewish donors had given money with the aim of "laundering blood money" and referred to Israel as "so-called Israel."

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller, Preston Mizell and Madison Colombo contributed to this report.