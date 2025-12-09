Minnesota college administrator accused of impeding ICE arrest to protect student sexual predator

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A small private college in Minneapolis is at the center of controversy after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) accused staff members of impeding ICE operations in order to protect an illegal alien student who the department says is also a registered sex offender.

On Monday night, DHS, responding to a local news report, said on X that ICE agents arrested Jesus Saucedo-Portillo, a criminal illegal alien and registered sex offender with a prior conviction for driving while impaired.

That arrest was hindered when a school administrator teamed up with campus security and attempted to prevent ICE agents from doing their job.

Saucedo-Portillo is an undergraduate student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.

"Our officers told the school Administrator and campus security that ICE had a warrant for the illegal alien's arrest. The school Administrator told ICE officers they were violating university policies," the statement said. "Our officers informed them that federal law supersedes any University policy and that if campus security would not stop blocking the law enforcement vehicle from exiting, they would be obstructing justice."

Despite the warning, the administrator refused to back down and ordered campus security to block the ICE vehicle, according to DHS.

"Our officers followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to clear the area and successfully arrested this criminal illegal alien," the statement finished.

In an interview with Minnesota Public Radio, Augsburg President Paul Pribbenow corroborated that Saucedo-Portillo is a student and claimed that the arrest was "illegal" and that ICE did not have a warrant.

He also said ICE agents drew their weapons on a group of staff and students who had gathered near the incident. The students then called campus security, which "set off a protocol for when ICE is on campus."

He also praised students who participated in the anti-ICE action.

"We’re proud of [students] for the fact that they did that, despite the kind of hectic and traumatic nature of the event itself," Pribbenow told the news outlet.

He also reportedly said that no staff or students violated the code of conduct at the Evangelical Lutheran affiliated school.

Augsburg officials did not return multiple requests for comment.