Campus Radicals

Minnesota college administrator accused of impeding ICE arrest to protect student sexual predator

ICE agents arrested a student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Left’s vile anti-ICE rhetoric ‘absolutely’ fuels violent attacks: Kristi Noem Video

Left’s vile anti-ICE rhetoric ‘absolutely’ fuels violent attacks: Kristi Noem

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem calls out the Left’s anti-ICE rhetoric and warns of the dangers on ‘Hannity.’

A small private college in Minneapolis is at the center of controversy after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) accused staff members of impeding ICE operations in order to protect an illegal alien student who the department says is also a registered sex offender. 

On Monday night, DHS, responding to a local news report, said on X that ICE agents arrested Jesus Saucedo-Portillo, a criminal illegal alien and registered sex offender with a prior conviction for driving while impaired.

That arrest was hindered when a school administrator teamed up with campus security and attempted to prevent ICE agents from doing their job.

Saucedo-Portillo is an undergraduate student at Augsburg University in Minneapolis.

Mugshot of Jesus Saucedo Portillo

A mugshot of illegal immigrant Jesus Saucedo-Portillo who, according to DHS, is a sex offender and has a prior conviction for driving while intoxicated. Photo distributed on Dec. 8, 2025. (Department of Homeland Security)

"Our officers told the school Administrator and campus security that ICE had a warrant for the illegal alien's arrest. The school Administrator told ICE officers they were violating university policies," the statement said. "Our officers informed them that federal law supersedes any University policy and that if campus security would not stop blocking the law enforcement vehicle from exiting, they would be obstructing justice."

Despite the warning, the administrator refused to back down and ordered campus security to block the ICE vehicle, according to DHS.

CONVICTED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHILD KILLER WHO MURDERED INFANT SON ARRESTED IN TWIN CITIES ICE SWEEP

woman walks on augsburg university campus in fall with changing leaves

A busy Augsburg College campus showing fall colors on Oct. 29, 2003. (David Brewster/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

"Our officers followed their training to use the minimum amount of force necessary to clear the area and successfully arrested this criminal illegal alien," the statement finished.

In an interview with Minnesota Public Radio, Augsburg President Paul Pribbenow corroborated that Saucedo-Portillo is a student and claimed that the arrest was "illegal" and that ICE did not have a warrant.

He also said ICE agents drew their weapons on a group of staff and students who had gathered near the incident. The students then called campus security, which "set off a protocol for when ICE is on campus."

He also praised students who participated in the anti-ICE action.

Inside brick building augsburg university

Voters fill out their ballots in a polling place at Augsburg University on Nov. 3, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"We’re proud of [students] for the fact that they did that, despite the kind of hectic and traumatic nature of the event itself," Pribbenow told the news outlet.

He also reportedly said that no staff or students violated the code of conduct at the Evangelical Lutheran affiliated school.

Augsburg officials did not return multiple requests for comment. 

